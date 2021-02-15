London and Leeds to host UK’s green financial hubs-reNews





Leeds and the City of London have new UK centers promoting global green finance and investment thanks to 10 million government investments.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan (pictured) will announce later today that the new UK Green Finance and Investment Center will begin in April 2021.

Leeds and London’s physical hub will open in the coming months through partnerships with several UK institutions, including Oxford, Leeds University, and London Imperial College.

The research hubs of both cities bring data and analytics to financial institutions and services around the world (e.g. banks, lenders, investors and insurance companies) to better support investment and business decisions taking into account their impact on environmental and climate change. provide.

For example, the new center will provide banks with up-to-date environmental and scientific information to help companies of all sizes, including startups, predict, adapt and prepare for the risks posed by climate change.

The hub also aims to attract and develop new green financial talent from all over the world to major UK cities.

Trevelyan said: Climate change is the biggest problem we need to tackle to protect the planet for our children and grandchildren.

While the government could invest billions of pounds to end Britain’s contribution to climate change, we won’t reach the net zero goal without mobilizing private capital and unleashing the power of a free market.

Green Finance and Investment Centers in London and Leeds, UK, will encourage financial services to change the flow of investment and focus on sectors and companies with small environmental footprints.

By doing so, we will help industries and businesses develop clean green innovations and create thousands of jobs nationwide, helping us rebuild greener.

City Secretary John Glen, Finance Minister, said: We have set our ambitions for net zero. Now we need the financial sector to have the tools and information to support the transformation. We were already mandating TCFD-linked disclosures across the economy and implementing green classifications to improve available climate data.

This new center will advance the UK’s leadership in the field of green finance and bring the day companies can access environmental data and analytics for all places on the planet, past, present and future.

Sarah Breedan, executive sponsor for the Bank of England’s climate change work, said: Incorporating climate and environmental data and analytics into decision-making enables financial institutions to identify, measure, and manage financial risks and opportunities from climate change, helping to support banking goals such as: Make sure your financial system is resilient to these risks and supports the transition to net zero.

The Bank of England is pleased that the CGFI will support corporate efforts in this important area, including the upcoming climate biennale navigation scenario.

City of London Mayor William Russell said: It is clear that as we strive to build a more resilient post-epidemic global economy, it must become a more sustainable economy.

The sector-wide demand for deep expertise in green finance, such as the one provided by CGFI, shows that the UK is in a good position to capitalize on this opportunity.

So we were excited to see CGFI introduce a new layer of innovation to the City of London in the field of sustainable finance.

