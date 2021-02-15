UK Funds 10 Million Green Finance Research Center





A global rush of credible detailed information on climate fiscal risks has prompted the UK government to fund a £10 million new Green Finance Research Center ahead of this year’s UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The joint initiative with Oxford University and other institutions aims to develop publicly available granular data to help financial institutions and investors identify the company’s most at-risk assets or discover deforestation in the supply chain.

The new UK Green Finance Investment Center is part of a national effort to establish the City of London as a Green Finance Centre, taking advantage of its UK status as host of the United Nations Climate Conference.

Its primary goal is to provide information to investors and financial institutions to better map climate risks, described as “transition” risks, such as potential lawsuits against businesses and governments, from physical threats such as storms.

“The gap between where we should be and where we are now in environmental and climate data analysis is actually very large,” said Ben Caldecott, Professor of Sustainable Finance at Oxford University. Government adviser on the UN summit. Bristol, Leeds, Reading, Imperial College and Alan Turing Institutes are also participating.

This move precedes the Bank of England’s first climate “stress test” scheduled for later this year. The central bank has also asked financial institutions to explain how to manage climate-related risks by the end of 2021.

Risk modeling becomes an expensive and complex task as reliable data can be difficult to access and interpret, despite the growing volume of research in various organizations. Financial institutions are struggling to properly apply the information available to make calculated decisions.

At the same time, businesses are under pressure to report climate-related risks, but face a variety of reporting standards and sustainability indicators.

“Access to scientifically robust data and analytics is currently patched and unreliable.

The center said “spatial finance” would be a priority, understanding the investment risks associated with the exact geographic location of the asset. This could include mapping where factories or power plants are located, or analyzing whether a particular supply chain is related to deforestation.

“Companies have stepped back a bit on this issue,” says Caldecott. However, the surge in the use of sophisticated investors of tools such as real-time satellite imagery and artificial intelligence for activity monitoring has meant “they really have no choice”.

Consistently reported comparable data will help investors identify the companies most exposed to various threats such as water stress.

Disaster risk modeling companies are booming as global capital markets focus on sustainable investments, but service costs are expensive and proprietary methodologies are not transparent.

These organizations tend to model for a wide range of interconnected problems, or for specific scenarios such as the insurance impact of a hurricane in a region rather than at a very regional level.

“We should expect more demand for democratized risk modeling and measurement soon,” said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. “More open source tools are needed, especially for the real needs of countries that cannot afford the proprietary model.”

