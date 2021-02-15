Closure of Canada-U.S. Border still separates couples





Brina Romanek from Toronto and Dan McArdle from Buffalo met online in September 2019. Last March, after 5 months of dating, the border closed and everything changed.

BUFFALO, NY As of March 2020, the Canada-U.S. Border was closed to all non-essential travel. This closure has been extended again until February 21 of this year.

Congressman Brian Higgins and other congressional leaders recently wrote a letter to the Biden administration, asking to create a plan to safely open the border to loved ones, family members or those with a property or business in Canada.

“We should be able to come up with appropriate protocols that ensure everyone stays safe without denying access to a loved one, family member, property or business,” Higgins told 2 On Your Side in January.

It’s something that Brina Romanek and Dan McArdle would love to see.

The couple met online in September 2019. At first, they didn’t know they lived in different countries. Romanek lives in Toronto and McArdle lives in Buffalo, and despite that, they planned their first date in Hamilton, Ontario.

“I’ve never met anyone like Brina, and I think even on our first date there were a few times we were talking, and Brina was telling a story, and I was like, I think I met my twin, ”McArdle said.

Romanek added: “When I first met him I thought he was very cute, so cute that I didn’t want to get out of the car. I was very nervous.”

In March 2020, after only five months of meetings, that’s when the border closed and everything changed.

“I don’t think I realized it, like the seriousness of it, at first. Or I didn’t want to, ”McArdle said.

They both said they believed the shutdown would only be temporary until months had passed and it was repeatedly extended. Now, almost a year later, their relationship has survived exclusively on Zoom and other technologies.

“It’s really hard when you’ve had a bad day and you can’t get a hug from you,” Romanek said. “We would absolutely love to have a partial reopening. I think there are so many families and so many individuals who are in desperate need of hugs.”

It’s Valentine’s Day, but for many couples like Dan and Brina, the closure of the Canada-U.S. Border still separates them.

Brina lives in Toronto and Dan lives in Buffalo.

They say they will have a Zoom dinner for V-Day.

Hear their story on @WGRZ. pic.twitter.com/PTPyXezRMW

– Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) February 14, 2021







