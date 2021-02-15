Daughter of Bills, owners of Sabers in all-American QF in Australia





MELBOURNE Jessica Pegula’s first victory over a Top 10 opponent earned the 26-year-old American her first trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.

And now, she’ll face her good friend Jennifer Brady in an all-American showdown with a place in the last four on the line.

It’s an opportunity for both of us, Pegula said, recalling that she and Brady grew closer after playing doubles together for the United States in the competition now known as the Billie Jean King Cup. I’m just glad I’m here. She played good tennis, solidifying as a better player.

When Pegula, 61st, whose parents own the NFL and NHL Buffalo franchises, finished by defeating fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Monday ( Sunday night EST), she scribbled a message on the screen of a backyard TV camera: hi mum, hi dad, see you next Jen B.

And after 22nd-seeded Brady, a 25-year-old player from Pennsylvania who played college tennis at UCLA, got off to a perfect start, winning the first five games en route to a 6-1, 7- victory. 5 on No. 28 Donna Vekic from Croatia, she used a blue marker to respond in kind, writing: Bring it Jess!

Pegula is on a revolutionary run.

She has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week, including victories over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur after competing in the tournament on tough with a total of three wins in the majors for his career.

Equally important to Pegula, who works with former Venus Williams coach David Witt, came into the day with a 0-6 record against the Women’s Top 10.

Witt said Pegula’s growing confidence was a big part of her progress. She’s found some kind of kinship with her family’s football team, the Bills, who have made the playoffs three of the last four seasons behind quarterback Josh Allen after spending nearly two decades without a playoff trip.

Even last year, when he wasn’t playing as well, I was like, I love this kid. I loved his competitive spirit. He was a player. He just wanted to win. It’s something you love to see, she said of Allen. It’s really something that I think I tried to fit a bit into my game, even watching the team have that courage, that competitive attitude, having that mindset in tennis, it’s like 90%, sometimes, matches. I think it’s been really cool watching them and channeling that energy into what I’m doing.

Brady’s progress is far less surprising, given she reached the semi-finals at the US Open in September before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She hit nine aces on Monday.

Vekic’s right knee was taped heavily by a coach early in the second set, which was 5 down a bit later. But Brady broke his love there when Vekic double faulted and then took the win.

On the men’s side, 4th seed Daniil Medvedev qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time at Melbourne Park by eliminating the American Mackenzie McDonald, 192nd, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in 1 1 / 2 hours. 2019 US Open finalist Medvedev will next play Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud.

Also on Monday’s program: 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal against 16th Fabio Fognini.

The last two women’s matches of the fourth round were No.1 Ash Barty against unranked American Shelby Rogers, and No.18 Elise Mertens against Karolina Muchova.

With sky blue and temperatures in the low 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius), and no fans in the stands for the third day in a row due to a local COVID-19 lockdown, Pegula dictated the exchange of punches background along the baseline.

At first, she fought off double Grand Slam semi-finalist Svitolina, who knocked out American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round, and recovered by a set and a 1-0 break in the second.

Until then, Pegula had not been broken.

But that’s where Svitolina, all escaping, took a stand. She abruptly beat Pegula twice in a row, part of a four-game streak that put Svitolina ahead 4-1 in the second set on the verge of forcing a third.

As if flipping a switch or remembering what worked so well earlier, Pegula returned to her more aggressive mark of play in the corners and led 4-1. She broke at 4-3, but broke right away, then grabbed the most important victory of her career grabbing the final four points after falling behind Love-30.

