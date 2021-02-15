



Fifty years have passed since the British currency became decimal and tanners, shillings and florins were discarded and new coins were introduced, including 1p pieces.

Monday, February 15, 1971 Decimal Day’s anniversary is when the UK finally switched to a system based on 10 units. Or 240 pence, a pound.

Other countries have already moved to the decimal system, Britain has been considering change since the 1820s, and the Decimal Law Association has lobbied for a new currency since 1841.

Sir Fiske visits Marks & Spencer on Londons Edgware Road to help change the price to a decimal currency. Photo: PA

In 1847, Congressman John Bowring insisted in the House that the reason for the decimal system was so obvious that it should not be delayed any further. Hansard reports Bowring’s claim as follows: Everyone who saw ten fingers saw a debate about its use and evidence of its feasibility.

However, it was in 1966 that the state agreed to the transition. The decision was announced by then Prime Minister James Callaghan, who described it as a significant historical decision that would bring significant benefits to the economy as a whole.

He announced a five-year period for the transition and said the Treasury would cover half of the cost. This is likely to be less than 120m. The Minority Currency Act was passed in 1969.

Long build-ups ensured smooth transitions. Lord Fiske, chairman of the Decimal Currency Board, hoped it would be a non-event in 1971 and got his wish.

The first decimal coin was issued in 1968, giving shoppers an opportunity to get used to it before the old system was scrapped. The new 5 pence piece was the same size and worth the shilling, but there was a possibility of confusion as it wasn’t worth the 5 pence. According to BBC reports, some people prefer old coins.

Alice Robinson closes general stores due to minority. I can’t bother with this new money, she said. Six robberies in 5 years haven’t been able to close me, but I have this new money. I know the old system and I will not play around with the new system. Photo: PA

However, preparations for D-Day seemed to put the country in place of good for the country transition. The bank trained its employees to handle new currencies and spoke with the public. NatWest delivered 3,000 presentations to groups including the Womens Institute by June 1970.

We also created a monthly Decimal Currency Digest and sent it to our employees, and the cashier had to read 4 booklets and complete 6 training exercises to understand the new system.

All of the countrys banks were closed on Thursdays and Fridays, and before that, they were already closed on weekends to switch accounts. The stock exchange was closed, and the post office was closed on Friday.

Royal Mint spent years producing millions of new coins, which were distributed to banks across the country before the transition.

A flyer produced by the Decimal Currency Board with 50p coins issued by Royal Mint to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day. Photo: The Royal Mint / PA

Before and after the D-day, stores carried posters with old and new currency prices. It changed itself on the day, so the new price was shown first. New 1/2p, 1p and 2p coins have been circulated to combine already introduced coins.

The next day, the Guardian reported that in general everything went smoothly. When travelers and shoppers first encountered the new bronze coin, the fear of confusion proved unfounded.

However, he said there was a bit of a chicanery because people realized they could buy something more than twice as expensive in the past using the new 1p coin.

Within an hour or so after the official introduction, coins were used by faster-thinking citizens to supply slot machines that fit 6d pieces.

