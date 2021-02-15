Lot of local coronavirus mutations seen in the United States





The mutations all affect the same segment of the spike protein – the button-like extension on the outside of the virus that it uses to anchor itself on the cells it infects, the researchers wrote in a pre-report. -printed. It’s not yet peer-reviewed, but researchers are rushing to these results online to quickly share them with other experts.

The mutated or altered genetic range is called 677. The various changes are so similar that researchers believe evolution favors these particular variants. And it’s in a troubling place, said Vaughn Cooper, director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who worked on the study.

“This stretch of Spike is important because of its proximity to a key region for virulence,” Cooper told CNN via email.

“We actually think these mutations are relatively rare (compared to other types of mutations), but they are disproportionately selected when they occur,” he added.

The team looked at genomic sequences deposited in GISAID, a global database that researchers use to share genetic information about the virus. It was here that scientists first noticed the emergence of disturbing new variants such as B.1.1.7, first seen in the UK, and B.1.351, first seen in Africa. from South.

<< At the end of January 2021, our two independent SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance programs, based at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, in Louisiana, each noticed an increasing number of ... viruses carrying an S: Q677P mutation, and that this variant had increased in frequency in samples collected in late 2020 to mid-January, ”the researchers wrote.

This abbreviation – Q677P – refers to the specific change in the amino acid that makes up that part of the spike protein.

They identified seven mutations similar to 677 – each appearing to have occurred independently. They named them after the birds to make them easier to identify.

One, called Robin 1, has appeared in more than 30 US states, predominantly in the Midwest, they said. A second “first appeared from an October 6, 2020 sample in Alabama and is named ‘Robin 2’ due to its similarity to the parental Robin 1 subline,” they wrote. We see it mainly in the southeast. A called Pelican was first seen in a sample from Oregon, and has since appeared in 12 other states as well as Australia, Denmark, Sweden and India.

The pelican was the first variant that caught the attention of researchers, in part because it was found in nearly 28% of samples from Louisiana and 11% of samples from New Mexico.

“The remaining Q677H sublines each contain approximately 100 sequences or less and are named: Yellowhammer, detected primarily in the southeastern United States; Bluebird, primarily in the northeastern United States; Quail, primarily in the southwest and northeast; and Mockingbird, primarily in the south-central and east coast states, “the research team wrote.

The United States has barely studied the genomic sequences of circulating coronaviruses, so if these variants have appeared in databases so often, they are likely very widespread, the researchers said. The appearance of so many similar mutations at the same time is “remarkable”, they said.

“These variants were not detected until mid-August 2020, but as of February 3, 2021, they already represented more than 2,327 of the 102,462 genomes deposited in GISAID from the United States,” they wrote. It deserves special attention, they said.

