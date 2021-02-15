UK Supports Global Vaccine Facility Covax, Supports Pakistani COVID-19 Vaccination Program





To date, the UK has committed 548m to the global Covax initiative, making it the largest single donor. The Covax Initiative is a key way to gain fair and early access to COVID-19 vaccines in more than 180 countries. The UK has also encouraged other countries to donate over $1 billion to Covax. Pakistan will soon deliver 17 million doses of the Oxford University-Astra-Zeneca vaccine developed in the UK through its Covax facility, with the first 7 million expected before April. The next 10m dose will come out before June. This will help protect 8.5 million people from the virus that has already killed more than 12,000 people in Pakistan.

Overall, Covax, short for Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, has committed to supplying Pakistan with the vaccine to 45 million people this year alone. Covax is an international initiative to support the discovery, manufacturing, and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for 1 billion people by the end of 2021.

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG said:

British and Pakistani citizens come together to fight COVID-19.

The Covax facility has been the main way the world has united to ensure that all countries, including Pakistan, get the vaccine they need as quickly as possible. The UK has been the world leader in supporting Covax, and Covax has committed to supply Pakistan with a COVID-19 vaccine this year to 45 million people.

Britain, side by side with the plague Pakistan, turned around 20m of British aid to help Pakistan fight the epidemic. This includes funding the World Health Organization (WHO) from April 2020 to build laboratory testing capabilities through training and provision of equipment across Pakistan.

Britain has so far pledged up to 1.3 billion UK aid in total to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible. This includes up to $825 million for the development and distribution of new vaccines, treatments and tests, and 5 million for other important COVID-19 research and development.

The UK is also at the forefront of an effort to secure unprecedented global cooperation and resources to develop and deliver new vaccines, treatments and tests at the speed and scale required. Hosted in the UK on June 4, 2020, the Global Vaccines Summit raised $8.8 billion from 32 donor governments and 12 foundations, businesses and organizations to replenish Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) funding over the next five years. This will help provide life-saving vaccinations in 68 countries, and will be an essential component of its distribution once the coronavirus vaccine is developed.

Note to editors:

Covax is committed to developing, purchasing and delivering vaccines to more than 180 countries. It was launched in April 2020 and is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Alliance for Vaccines and the Alliance for Infectious Disease Preparedness.

The UK announced at the United Nations General Assembly in September that it would match up to $250 million in one UK fund for every $4 promised to Covax by other donors. Since then, other countries, including Canada, Japan, and Germany, have funded the scheme.

On January 4th, the British NHS became the world’s first healthcare service to deploy life-saving Oxford University-AstraZeneca after meeting stringent safety, quality and effectiveness standards. This is the only approved vaccine that can be stored at refrigerator temperature.

Scientists advising the World Health Organization (WHO) have recommended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to all adults, including adults over the age of 65. The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Vaccination has published interim recommendations for vaccines. The jab can be given to people over 18 years of age without any age restrictions.

Current evidence does not suggest a lack of protection against COVID-19 in people over 65 who receive COVID-19 Oxford University-AstraZeneca. This decision is consistent with the decision made today by the European Medicines Agency, which has approved the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca for people over 18, including those over 65.

Additional information

For updates on the UK High Commission, follow these social media channels:

British High Commissioner Islamabad Tel. 0300 500 5306

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos