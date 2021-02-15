U.S. fight with European Union has unexpected effect on mom-and-pop liquor stores





Wine vendors who are struggling to survive the pandemic are now also being criticized by Uncle Sam’s fight with the European Union over aircraft subsidies.

Importers of mom-and-pop wines face hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional spending this year due to ever-higher U.S. tariffs on wines imported from Europe. It forces these companies to cut wages and staff – and raise prices for customers.

“It’s definitely going to put some people out of business,” said David Bowler, owner of Manhattan Bowler Wine, importer and distributor. “It’s like getting kicked out when you’re already down.” WINE SALES EXPLODE DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINEES The family-owned business was forced to pay $ 28,000 in tariffs earlier this month, $ 16,000 more than it would have paid if two shipments from ‘Europe had arrived when they were supposed to do so on January 11.

The slight delay of the 1,987 cases containing 23,844 bottles, mostly from France to New York, was immediately subject to tariffs which went into effect on January 12 – despite the fact that the wines were ordered and shipped before the set-up tariffs.

Wine vendors struggling to survive the pandemic are now also being criticized by Uncle Sams’ fight with the European Union for aircraft subsidies. (iStock) (iStock)

“Overnight, a $ 12,000 bill turned into $ 28,000,” Bowler lamented.

The seizure of money began in October 2019, when the office of the United States Trade Representative imposed a 25% tax on certain wines imported from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The tariffs covered wines containing less than 14 percent alcohol, including many rosés, sancerres and rieslings.

Things got worse on December 30 when the USTR extended tariffs to cover wines with more than 14 percent alcohol, which dealt the industry a hard blow.

US importers, who had never paid more than a few cents on the bottle in import duties, now levy 25 percent tax on some of the wines they import from the UK, Spain – and all the wines they import from Germany and France, which is arguably the world’s largest wine exporter.

Premium cognacs that cost $ 38 or more per liter have also been added to the latest round of expensive import taxes.

Bowler’s business, which employs 37 people including his wife and two sons, suffered an impact of 10% of its revenue in 2020 – only the second drop in 17 years in business, he said.

Bowler has already cut his salary and that of his wife by 20% and that of senior executives by 10%. Sales reps, whose commissions fell last year due to restaurant closures, were paid 90% of their 2019 earnings using a payroll protection program loan, said Bowler.

“We expected a 5% increase last year ahead of tariffs,” he said.

Manhattan-based Vintus Wines, a family-owned importer and distributor of restaurants and wine shops, faces a tax bill of $ 540,000 for orders expected to arrive in the first two months of the year alone.

And that’s on top of the $ 1.8 million in additional tariffs Vintus has paid over the past 14 months in the first round of taxes, President Alexander Michas told The Post.

“It’s so frustrating,” Michas said. “We feel that we have no control over our activities.”

The tariffs are intended to put pressure on the EU over its subsidies to Airbus, which competes with the US-based Boeing and which is politically supported by France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

But American wine importers say they are rather being punished.

“We weren’t the point of the argument,” Michas said. “We have just been trained and everyone feels sorry for us.”

To afford the extra cash, Vintus has cut its marketing expenses and will not fill three new positions it hoped to add to the family business earlier this year.

“They are kicking American businesses amid a pandemic,” added Ben Aneff, president of the US Wine Trade Alliance.

Aneff, who calls on the Biden administration to lower prices, says Bordeaux labels, which typically have a higher alcohol content, are going to be particularly affected.

“The honeymoon is over for Bordeaux,” sad Aneff, adding that Bordeaux from the Right Bank and wines from the Rhône Valley will now experience a surge in prices.

It’s not just Bordeaux. A Karine Lauverjat Sancerre that sells for around $ 22 retail will soon drop to around $ 28, according to Bowler, which may deter some consumers from buying it. Still, demand for cheaper wines from other parts of the world or even American wines has not increased, importers say.

“If someone wants a Sancerre, that’s what they want,” Bowler said. “Wine is not one of those things that people are willing to compromise on.” This is especially true for restaurants, which like to hold a solid selection of French wines, Michas said. “They need products that consumers know and trust,” he added.

“Consumers who pay an average of $ 15 for a bottle are paying closer to $ 20 now or a $ 15 glass of Sancerre at a restaurant is probably $ 17 now,” Michas said.

Among the wines that Vintas receives this month and the next are those of E. Guigal from the Rhone Valley, priced from under $ 20 a bottle to hundreds of dollars.

A 2018 vintage of Château Troplong Mondot de la Rive Droite, which sells for around $ 110 a bottle, will soon retail for around $ 140 as it hits retailers, Daniel Posner, owner of Grapes The Wine Co., told The Post at White Plains, NY.

Even though 50% of its sales are French wines, Posner refrains from bringing some of these priced wines.

Posner reduced the number of Sancerre labels he wears from 10 to four and everyday wines from the Côtes du Rhône region which could have cost $ 12, but now $ 15 because of the tariff.

One of his wealthy clients recently requested a case of Chateau Lafite Rothschild 2018, which typically costs around $ 1,000 a bottle, but it will now cost $ 1,250 a bottle, Posner said.

“I don’t want my customers to pay $ 3,000 in tariffs, so I asked him to wait at least until the fall, when the tariff will be reassessed,” Posner said, referring to the cost of tariffs on a case of 12 bottles.

