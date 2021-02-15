The strongest M&A start in 20 years with UK trading volume increasing to 25.7 billion





Transactions related to investment or acquisition targets in the UK amounted to 25.7 billion in the first six weeks of this year, more than three times the value recorded in the same period in 2020.

According to new data from Refinitiv, a financial research firm owned by the London Stock Exchange, this is the highest six-week opening period for all year’s trade announcements since 2000.

Domestic M&A reached 7.9 billion, the highest in three years, but in the first six weeks of this year it was primarily a wave of inbound investments that led the deal in the UK.

Deal announcements such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ GW Pharmaceuticals 4.7 billion offer and Japans Renesas Electronics’ Dialog Semiconductor 4.1 billion offer reached an all-time high of 17.7 billion transactions involving UK targets and foreign buyers. .

Record activity levels that have continued to recover since last year Cornelia Andersson, Head of M&A and Capital Raising at Refinitivs’ Transaction Information Department, said the outlook for this year looks positive as companies adapt to new tops and invest in future growth.

Transactions involving US buyers accounted for 35% of UK M&A activity in the first six weeks of 2021, followed by the UK by 31% and Japan (17%). Healthcare is the most targeted sector, accounting for a third of transactions by value.

Andersson points out that in terms of transactions, the UK is the second most popular destination for cross-border investments worldwide, after the US in 2021 and so far.

The UK also added that cross-border trade would be an attractive market for international investors, soaring to all-time highs.

The M&A craze follows the record run of inbound M&A activity over the past six months. According to Refinitiv, in the second half of 2020, 810 transactions were announced with a total value of 137 billion, which is a semi-annual record in both number and value of transactions.

