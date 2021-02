Conference Projects Asian Sales of American Corn, DDGS | Farm Forum

The Asia Agricultural Supply Chain Conference 2021, hosted by the US Grains Council and the US Soybean Export Council, boasted of deals and negotiations involving 80 million bushels of US agricultural commodities with futures value estimated at $ 460 million, including 9.8 million bushels of US corn and $ 36.8 million. bushels of dried grain stills with solubles.

The event, which ran virtually from Jan.26 to Jan.28, brought together nearly 500 guests from 31 Southeast Asian countries, including 276 importers representing 179 companies and 87 participating exporters representing 35 trading companies, according to a press release from the board. . Participants were able to network via three virtual meeting rooms comprising 32 booths from US exporters and partner organizations.

Our collective goal is to expand the global market for U.S. grains, oilseeds and related products, including here in Southeast Asia, said Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO of USGC during his opening remarks.

We know that this goal is best achieved when our work is at your service – you, our customers, as well as our members, American farmers, the American food industry, and various organizations related to agriculture. And as we move forward into 2021 and beyond, our goal in the United States is to continue to strengthen our partnership and remain a consistent supplier to your industry and your customers.

The North Dakota Soybean Council, South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, with which the USGC and USSEC participate as cooperating organizations, sponsored the event.

Terry Wehlander, chairman of the North Dakota Corn Council and member of the USGC Asia A-Team, shared his thoughts on the outlook for the 2020-2021 corn crop, and Deb Gangwish, director of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and member of the USGC Asia A-Team, reported on American Corn Growers’ Perspectives on the Production and Supply of New Corn Crops.

Anything I can do to help transport the grain and put a face on a producer is very important. Interacting with customers is the best way to do it, Wehlander said in the release. People want to talk to people and I am honored to talk to our business partners.

In addition, USGC Global Trade Manager Reece Cannady provided highlights from the latest US Corn Crop Quality Report 2020-2021. USGC Deputy Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania Caleb Wurth, alongside aquaculture consultant Ronnie Tan, presented results to date for their aquaculture program and trials of feeding of shrimp in the region.

Other sessions focused on the US and global supply chain for agriculture, politics, economics and weather.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos