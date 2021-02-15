



Dear Secretary General Schmid, Ambassador Funered, Distinguished Speaker, Excellence Speaker, Associate Representative, Dear Friend,

The UK thanks Ambassador Funered and his competent team for the work that went into preparing the agenda for the first preparatory meeting of the 29th Economic and Environmental Forum. The UK truly welcomes the selection of the topic of women’s economic empowerment as the most important topic of this year’s forum.

We see this as an urgent and serious problem. The World Bank estimates that more than 2.7 billion women worldwide today are legally restricted so that many of the women living in the OSCE region cannot choose the same job as men, limiting equal access to economic prosperity. In addition, women are less likely to participate in the global labor market than men. UN Women estimates that women aged 25-54 have a workforce participation rate of 63%. However, it is 94% for men.

On the supply side, economic growth depends on the growth and skills of the workforce. Movement of people from low-productivity activities to high-productivity activities; Innovation and entrepreneurship; And investments in education and technology for future generations.

A recent OECD study shows how gender discrimination in social institutions reduces productivity and economic growth by lowering both human capital investment and labor participation.

So if we maximize the prosperity of our collective society and act as effectively as possible against the threat of insecurity and conflict, we are right to focus our attention on these important topics. In addition to the benefits for economic growth, gender equality can reduce poverty and promote a more equitable distribution of income for all factors that can prevent conflict. So the link between security and women’s economic empowerment is clear.

We all want 2021 to see an end to the COVID pandemic. That’s why we particularly support the 2021 chairmanship dealing with this issue. Globally, women will be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Women are only half of men who are more likely to hire full-time workers in the official economy, and certain sectors in which women are overrepresented are particularly hit hard. It is correct for recovery measures to capitalize on this crisis and prioritize gender equality to rebuild a more fair and inclusive economy and society.

Funeral Ambassador,

The British delegation can contribute constructively and support wherever possible. It welcomes a generally comprehensive approach that brings together representatives of the business and scientific community, civil society and international organizations. Sharing the insights and expertise of these groups can increase your chances of success. We look forward to learning and participating in a series of striking and exciting events organized by you.

Thank you.

