Oil futures hit 13-month high as global stocks advance as US markets close

The rally in commodities that some say is the start of a supercycle continued on Monday, supporting resource stocks.

The West Texas Intermediate CL.1 contract, + 1.88%, the first oil benchmark in the United States, exceeded $ 60 per barrel for the first time since January 2020. Other commodities including platinum PL00, + 3, 39%, have also improved.

The strong recovery in oil and industrial metals prices over the past two months has sparked the idea of ​​a new commodity supercycle in which prices remain above trend for many years to come. coming, said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Also Read: Fifth Commodities Supercycle Has Begun, Says Senior JPMorgan Analyst

Up 12 over the past 15 weeks, the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, + 1.07% rose 0.9% in morning trading, with winners like miners Rio Tinto RIO, + 3.84% and BHP Group, BHP, + 3.57% and oil producer Total FP, + 3.55%.

The Nikkei 225 NIK, + 1.91%, rose 1.9% in Tokyo to a new 30-year high, and the Kospi Composite 180721, + 1.50%, rose 1.5% to Seoul. The US market is closed for Presidents’ Day, and the markets in Hong Kong and China are closed for Lunar New Year. US equity futures ES00, + 0.39% YM00, + 0.46%, which trades electronically, advanced.

The vaccine rollout and progress made by the Biden administrations proposed for a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus is helping fuel moves in global asset markets this year, so-called reflation trade. Last week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.209%, exceeded 1.20% for the first time in a year.

Vivendi VIV, + 18.93% of the shares traded 18% higher in Paris after announcing that it would distribute 60% of the capital of the subsidiary Universal Music Groups to shareholders and list the music label in Amsterdam by the end of the year. The investment group Bolloré BOL, + 13.52%, which owns more than a quarter of Vivendi, gained 13%.

Lanxess LXS, + 3.95%, rose 6% after agreeing to buy US specialty chemicals company Emerald Kalama Chemical for $ 1.04 billion from private equity firm American Securities.

Other notable moves on Monday included the US dollar falling below 7 Turkish Lira USDTRY, -1.21% for the first time since August. Turkey’s central bank has more than doubled its interest rates from 8.25% to 17% since September.

