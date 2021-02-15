Covid cases decline in nearly 95% of the UK.





New figures show the coronavirus incidence has fallen from nearly 95% of UK regional authorities.

In 380 municipalities across the UK, only 23 (6%) increased per week compared to 354 (93%), where the patient rate fell.

The highest incidence rate in the UK is in Corby, Northamptonshire, with 277 new cases recorded for 7 days through February 10, equivalent to 383.6 cases per 100,000.

This decreased from 468.0 cases per 100,000 people over 7 days to February 3.

These figures are based on tests conducted in laboratories (pillar one of the government testing programs) and the wider community (pillar 2) over the period from 7th to 10th February.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

close

(PA graphics)

Press association image

(PA graphics)

The data for the last 4 days (February 11-14) were excluded as they were incomplete and did not reflect the actual number of cases.

All figures were calculated by PA news agency based on Public Health England data posted on the government coronavirus dashboard on February 14th.

England

Twelve (4%) of the UK’s 315 regions have increased incidence, 301 (95%) have fallen, and two have not changed.

The highest per-week growth rate in the UK, including 162 new cases in Copeland, Cumbria, increased the rate from 177.5 to 237.6.

West Yorkshire’s Calderdale rose from 164.1 to 207.1 to 438, the second-highest gain.

Nottinghamshire’s Newark and Sherwood were the third highest with 304 new cases, from 213.2 to 248.3.

The Granite City

Eight of Scotland’s 32 regions (25%) have increased incidence per week, while 24 (75%) have fallen.

East Ayrshire has the highest rate in the United States with 308 new cases, from 154.9 to 252.4.

It was followed by Clackmannanshire, which increased from 163.0 to 221.2, with 114 new cases.

Sterling recorded the third-highest gain from 130.6 to 159.2 with 150 new cases.

Wales

Of the 22 regions of Wales, 3 (14%) had an increased incidence, 18 (82%) fell, and 1 remained the same.

Wrexham recorded the highest rate in Wales, down from 229.5 to 161.1 with 219 new cases.

The three areas that recorded gains per share are:

Powys (increased from 84.6 to 120.1, 159 new cases) Conwy (110.9 to 113.5, 133 new cases) Cardiff (100.0 to 100.6, 369 new cases)

Northern Ireland

In all 11 regions of Northern Ireland, incidence rates have declined.

The highest rate declined from 301.6 a week until February 3rd to 234.3 in 7 days, February 10 in Mid Ulster, with 348 new cases.

The biggest declines occurred in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, with this ratio dropping from 283.1 to 207.2, with 448 new cases.

Here’s a list of 23 locations where rates have increased every week.

Read from left to right. The name of the local authority; The rate of new cases from 7th to 10th of February; Number of new cases recorded in 7 days until February 10 (in parentheses) The percentage of new cases from 7 days to February 3; The number of new cases recorded in 7 days until February 3 (in parentheses).

Fenland, 282.8, (288), 261.2, (266) Bolton, 276.1, (794), 274.7, (790) East Ayrshire, 252.4, (308), 154.9, (189) Newark and Sherwood, 248.3, (304), 213.2, (261) Copeland, 237.6, (162), 177.5, (121) Bradford, 221.6, (1196), 218.4, (1179) Clackmannanshire, 221.2, (114), 163.0, (84) North Warwickshire, 213.0, ( 139), 211.4, (138) Calderdale, 207.1, (438), 164.1, (347) Kingston on Hull, City of, 172.5, (448), 150.1, (390) Stirling, 159.2, (150), 130.6, ( 123) Powys, 120.1, (159), 84.6, (112) Conwy, 113.5, (133), 110.9, (130) Mole Valley, 112.3, (98), 111.2, (97) Cardiff, 100.6, (369), 100.0, (367) Dumfries and Galloway, 100.1, (149), 96.1, (143) Midlothian, 99.5, (92), 91.9, (85) Highland, 62.3, (147), 57.2, (135) Exeter, 51.0, (67), 36.5, (48) Orkney Islands, 26.9, (6), 4.5, (1) North Devon, 26.8, (26), 25.7, (25) Torridge, 17.6, (12), 14.6, (10) Shetland Islands, 8.7, (2), 0.0, (0)

Dad

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos