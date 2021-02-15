UK Travel Campaign Increases Pressure To Allow Offshore Vacations From May 1 | Trip





The travel sector is ignoring government messages as it launches a campaign to reassure consumers that booking vacations this summer is safe.

The Save our Summer (SOS) group asks the government to allow domestic and international vacations from May 1st, and ensures that everyone booked through the member will receive a vacation date change or refund when traveling. Canceled or not possible due to government Covid-19 restrictions.

The travel industry is on the edge of a cliff today. Now, from May 1st, a clear roadmap should be set.

Henry Molly, a true journey

The campaign has angered the government, where more than 120 travel agencies, including EasyJet Holiday, Trail Finder and DialAFlight, are dealing with the crisis and failing to support the tourism industry.

British citizens should ignore the advice of government ministers and confidently book their summer trips, said Paul Charles, co-founder of the PC Agency.

True Travel co-founder Henry Morley said: Today, the travel industry is on the edge of a cliff. A clear roadmap specifically for travel needs to be established from May 1st to restore consumer confidence and protect millions of balanced jobs.

The group is also replacing quarantine measures with extensive testing programs and demanding rapid testing on arrival and departure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce details of UK blockade easing in an announcement on February 22, and under pressure from tourism industry and containment skeptics should pledge itineraries to allow domestic travel during Easter time. The leaders of the Covid Recovery Group are urging pubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues to be open in a Covid-secured way, but still operate in a commercially viable way.

Cumbria Tourism Chairman Jim Walker said: I was very optimistic about Easter. It’s a very important time for us in the new season and will make a place for us in the coming years.

Due to the epidemic, Cumbria spent $2 billion on lost tourism revenue in 2020. Usually, tourism contributes 3 billion to the county economy. He said he hopes to open soon after the self-catering accommodation is over, unless the hotel and guest house are at the same time.

He added: In a time when there was no income at all, our hospitality business spent thousands of dollars making sure it was safe from Covid.

Total domestic tourism declined from 91 billion in 2019 to 30 billion in 2020.

