Philippines calls for more US security aid to maintain pact





Duterte said in a speech last week that if the United States is to keep the military deal, which he ordered repeal a year ago, it must pay.

It’s a shared responsibility, but your share of the blame is not free, said Duterte, who is known for his candid comments.

Roque said what the president wants is if you want to continue using our territory, we just want compensation for that. No loose parts, no dilapidated material.

The Dutertes administration notified the US government in February last year of its intention to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows the entry of large numbers of US forces for joint combat training with Philippine troops. and sets the legal conditions for their temporary stay. The termination would have taken effect after 180 days, in August, but Duterte delayed the decision taking effect.

If the deal were terminated, it would deal a blow to one of the Americas’ oldest alliances in Asia.

Duterte has often criticized US security policies while maintaining relations with China and Russia. But his foreign and defense secretaries cited the importance of Manilas’s alliance with America.

The US military presence in the region has been seen as a crucial counterweight to China, which continues to aggressively assert its broad territorial claims in the contested South China Sea despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated their claim. historical basis. China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been stuck in a territorial impasse for decades.

Senator Panfilo M. Lacson, who heads the Senate National Defense Committee and generally backs Duterte, said there was a more civil and statesman way to seek compensation from a longtime ally using the usual diplomatic channels and always achieve the same desired results.

Dutertes’ demand for the United States to pay may have given the impression that the Philippines is a nation of extortionists, Lacson said in a statement stressing that one cannot put a price on the value of the agreement on visiting forces.

Albert del Rosario, former foreign minister of the Philippines, said the agreement enforces the 1951 Allies’ Mutual Defense Treaty. It is incomprehensible that when partners help each other against a common enemy, one side asks their partner to pay, he said in a statement.

Roque said the request was not extortion, that it was in the national interest of the Filipinos.

There was no immediate reaction from US officials, who have repeatedly stressed the value of the 1998 pact and Washington’s alliance with the Philippines for mutual and regional security.

