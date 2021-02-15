COVID-19: Another 230 Coronavirus Deaths In UK-15.30 Million Get First Vaccination | British news





The UK recorded another 230 coronavirus deaths compared to the 333 deaths confirmed that day last week.

The recently released figure is down from the 258 deaths released on Sunday, according to government data.

Another 9,765 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday. This is a decrease in 14,104 infections compared to the same day last week.

The latest figure is down from the 10,972 infections reported on Sunday.

A total of 15,300,151 people have now received the first coronavirus vaccine, and 539,630 have a second jab.

These figures were released just one day after the UK government reached its goal of providing the first vaccinations to everyone in the top four groups (about 15 million people) by mid-February.

A total of 15,062,189 were confirmed to have received their first vaccination on Sunday, and 537,715 were confirmed to have received a second jab.

Boris Johnson has pledged a “careful but irreversible” approach to easing Britain’s blockade as ministers review the restrictions.

Mr Johnson is preparing a “roadmap” for easing the blockade on February 22nd, and on March 8th the school will begin reopening for all students.

PM’s unlock principle

Warwick University studies show that schools do not play a major role in promoting the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

With the successful launch of the vaccine program, there is increasing pressure for the Conservative Congressman’s Covid Recovery Group (CRG) to quickly end the restrictions.

The Prime Minister said he would set a target date for deregulation when planning next Monday, but added that he “will not hesitate” to postpone the plan if infection rates are necessary.

After passing the 15 million immunization records, the next phase of the rollout begins, covering the next five priority groups, including those in their 50s and above.

NHS England has already sent 1.2 million booking invitations to over 65 years old, and a similar number is expected this week.

The government is aiming to provide the vaccine to about 17 million people in the next five groups by the end of April.

