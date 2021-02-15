Coronavirus cases decline in US, but experts urge caution





The average number of daily new coronavirus cases in the United States fell below 100,000 on Friday for the first time in months, according to an NBC News tally, but experts warn infections remain high across the country and that Americans must continue to follow precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

Over the past 14 days, according to data compiled by NBC News, coronavirus cases have declined to varying degrees in all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Ten states and Puerto Rico saw a slight drop between 10 and 25 percent. Forty states, plus the District and the Northern Mariana Islands, saw a more significant drop of 25% or more, according to the data.

California, which has been hit hard by Covid-19 in recent weeks, has seen a particularly dramatic drop of around 48% in the past 14 days.

The encouraging trend lines are reflected in the national average of daily new cases. The seven-day average of cases fell to 99,052 at the end of Friday, a significant drop from even a month ago, when the United States averaged 239,284 cases per day.

The seven-day average of new infections rose above 200,000 for much of December and climbed to around 250,000 in January, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Another potentially encouraging sign, the United States recorded 779 deaths on Sunday night, the first time since November 29 that less than 1,000 people in the country have died from the coronavirus in a single day. It should be noted, however, that single day numbers are not good indicators of actual trends.

Meanwhile, public health experts and senior government officials have warned that the coronavirus remains a threat and that precautions must remain in place.

“We’re still at around 100,000 cases a day. We’re still around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths a day. The cases are more than two and a half times what we’ve seen over the summer,” Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday.

“It’s encouraging to see these trends diminish, but they come from an extraordinarily high place,” she added.

Walensky said new variants, including one first detected in the UK which appears to be more transmissible and which has already been found in more than 30 states, will likely lead to more cases and more deaths.

It all really comes down to the fact that we can’t let our guard down, Walensky said. We must continue to wear masks. We must continue with our current mitigation measures. And we must continue to get vaccinated as soon as this vaccine becomes available to us.

In total, the United States has recorded more than 27.7 million cases of coronavirus and more than 487.00 deaths.

Daniel Arkin

The Associated Press contributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos