UK opposes arbitrary detention in Canada





The UK is doing more to protect the rights of British people abroad by joining a new initiative led by Canada to denounce and curb discretionary detention practices.

Today’s declaration, welcoming by Foreign Minister Dominic Rab, increases diplomatic pressure on foreigners and those who choose to detain dual citizenship without legal basis. The UK has joined more than 55 like-minded allies to strengthen international cooperation to end the practice of arbitrary arrest, detention, or sentencing, often used in the exercise of influence over foreign governments.

This Declaration strengthens international cooperation and sends a collective display of strength to countries that carry out these unacceptable practices. It also reaffirms the essential rights provided under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, including provisions allowing consular access to detained citizens.

The UK government is already working to publicly and privately condemn the use of arbitrary detention, support those detained without a fair trial, and ensure accountability for those who commit this hateful act.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals for influence over other governments cannot be defended and the UK does not tolerate it.

To deprive someone of their liberty without a legal basis is a violation of basic human rights. The UK is proud to partner with over 55 other countries to end these unacceptable practices.

This declaration should not be considered a single measure. The UK and the Foreign Minister will continue to do their utmost to support those who are arbitrarily detained.

At the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting later this year, the Foreign Minister and G7 Partners will create additional mechanisms to maintain international law, address human rights violations, and advocate for our shared values.

