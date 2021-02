Millions of people without electricity, vaccination sites disrupted as winter storm sweeps across us

Topline

A major winter storm sweeping across the United States has nearly 170 million Americans on winter weather advisories and threatens to temporarily disrupt the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, with many cities in the South already at a standstill due to dangerously low temperatures, power outages and icy roads.

West Babylon, NY: Newton Martin clears snow from his car in the driveway of his west house … [+] Babylon, New York, after a nor’easter hits a foot of snow and brings strong winds on February 2, 2021 (Photo by Steve Pfost / Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Newsday via Getty Images Key Facts

More than 3 million Americans were without power as of Monday morning, with Texas accounting for more than 2.5 million of those outages, according to a tracker.

While ERCOT, the power company serving most Texans, has warned its customers of spinning outages, which are controlled service interruptions, numerous social media have complained about spending long periods without power at high temperatures. record.

These are not power outages, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter Monday morning, describing the outages as system-wide power outages statewide and urging residents to [do] your best to stay warm and safe.

Arkansas and Oklahoma also recorded thousands of blackouts on Monday, while some in the latter state were unable to access water on Sunday after freezing temperatures affected a treatment plant in Oklahoma City .

At least 11 people have died in weather-related vehicle crashes since cold temperatures swept the country last week, and airports are canceling flights due to the conditions, CNN said.

Meanwhile, many states have been forced to close Covid-19 vaccination sites due to unsafe roads and temperatures.

Key context

Several states, including Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia, have been forced to close or scale back some of their vaccination clinics due to the storm, which is expected to hit the north -is until Tuesday. Houston has closed its city-run vaccination sites for the first two days of this week, while many other sites in North Texas remain closed due to the weather.

