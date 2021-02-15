New Covid Variants with Potential Mutations Found in UK | Corona virus





Another coronavirus strain with a potentially worrisome set of mutations has been discovered in the UK and should be targeted in surge tests, experts said.

Known as B1525, the strain was discovered via genome sequencing in 10 countries, including Denmark, the United States, and Australia, and is the subject of a report reported by researchers at the University of Edinburgh that so far 32 cases have been found in the UK. The earliest sequence dates back to December and grew up in England and Nigeria.

The researchers say this variant has genome similarities with the Kent variant B117, and contains many mutations that worrisome researchers, including the E484K mutation to the Spike protein, a protein found outside the virus that plays an important role. Helps viruses enter cells.

This E484K mutation is present in strains that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil and is thought to allow the virus to better evade the neutralizing antibodies produced by the body.

Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said it is unclear how many mutations may affect the coronavirus’ ability to establish infection or the severity of the disease, but some of the E484K mutations have some degree of resistance to some vaccines. It is known in the South African variant to give

We don’t know how well this is yet. [new] The strain will spread, he said, but if successful, it could be assumed that immunity from any vaccine or previous infection would be slowed.

Clarke added that new strains should be included in an effort to strengthen testing to select the strains of concern. I think until we know more about these variants, all strains containing E484K seem to impart tolerance to tolerance, but as they are being produced, they should undergo surge testing.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, agreed that surge testing for the new strain was needed, noting the E484K mutation, as well as another change that could potentially help escape from the antibody. .

However, Professor Jonathan Stoye, group leader at the Francis Crick Institute, said the strain is clearly spreading, but the surge test is problematic. For example, those who are at the greatest risk of spreading Covid are financially unable to afford it. Positive test.

Stoye said it was not surprising that the new strain contained the familiar mutations. The moment you begin to put selection pressure on this virus, you begin to choose, especially those that give it the ability to avoid an immune response. And I think this is what we are seeing here.

However, the finding that several strains of concern share the same mutation means that adjustments to the current Covid vaccine are expected to provide protection against several new strains. this [E484K] Change seems to be a key change at the moment you allow escape. So that’s exactly what we put in the modified vaccine, Stoye said.

Dr. Lucy van Dorp of the Institute of Genetics at University College London said rapid detection of new strains is important. One of the main advantages of genomic surveillance is the early detection of lines of potential concern, while still being able to quickly assess and assess its impact and prevalence in other parts of the world with low frequency.

