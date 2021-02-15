30% of UK small businesses have no plans to become sustainable.





As Covid restrictions continue in the UK, the DIY decorating business is open as usual… [+] Clapham High Street in London.

In a photo via Getty Images

A new industry study shows that nearly a third of UK SMEs have no plans to implement a sustainability strategy despite the government’s commitment to zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to a survey of 1,021 companies conducted by YouGov for energy company World Kinect Energy Services, 40% of UK small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have not yet developed a sustainability plan, but 30% are unwilling to adopt it. .

This contrasts with 53% of SMEs that have plans to meet their 2050 emissions targets. However, only 34% of companies say they have actually met their sustainability goals. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of the companies surveyed say the coronavirus pandemic has affected plans to adopt more sustainable measures.

It’s surprising that nearly 40% of small businesses in the UK don’t have a sustainability plan, but it’s even more surprising that 30% of companies aren’t willing to develop a sustainability strategy, said Therese Gjerde, Senior Director of World Kinects. Of global sustainability. SMEs are often perceived as not very relevant in this context because both themselves and the public are small, but collectively they represent large groups and significant emitters, and for this they must be an integral part of the net zero transition.

As of early 2020, there are 5.94 million small companies in the UK with fewer than 49 employees. It is estimated that in the UK, small businesses account for 99.3% of private sector companies and small businesses account for 45% of national corporate energy use.

Read more at Forbes How pioneering solar tech powers Gaza refugees David Vetter

According to the survey, 29% of small businesses see the coronavirus pandemic as an obstacle to meeting their sustainability goals, with many companies focusing on financial survival during an economic downturn of historical proportions. About 47% of SMEs in the manufacturing and hospitality sector said financial issues were a barrier to sustainable practices, and 58% of respondents in the hospitality sector said they had to put their sustainability plans on hold in the face of an epidemic.

The findings seem to highlight the imbalance between the reality and ambitions of UK companies for sustainability. In last year’s survey of UK companies, the Enterprise Trust think tank found that nearly two-thirds (61%) of companies thought the transition to a green economy offers positive opportunities. Only 8% of respondents disagreed.

Beverley Cornaby, senior program manager for The Prince of Waless Corporate Leaders Group at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, told Forbes.com that companies that are not active in sustainability are at risk of falling behind.

Cornaby said it was difficult to imagine business decisions that would not be affected to some extent by sustainability. Companies that build trust with their customers based on their true sustainability credentials may be more resilient as a result.

Making the business case for sustainability, Cornaby points out that the new supply chain and investment rules will mean that large enterprises and small businesses will ultimately have to comply with sustainability requirements.

SMEs looking to supply multinationals will increasingly have to compete for sustainability, and even financial providers and investors will increasingly demand information on their sustainability performance, she said. However, she added that such a requirement provides SMEs with carrots and sticks. Sustainability will provide new opportunities for businesses looking for ways to attract a new generation of consumers who want products and services that are pursuing an ethical and trusted brand, she said.

As companies face both pressures from the coronavirus and the Brexit process that has disrupted UK trade, Cornaby said the UK government should support small businesses in developing and implementing a substantial sustainability plan.

Policy makers should see these findings as an opportunity to identify the type of support small and medium-sized businesses need from the government, she said. It proposes the development of a national small and medium-sized business net zero strategy that enterprises can participate in transition to net zero. It is imperative that the government supports SMEs to work for sustainability and not pose another challenge.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos