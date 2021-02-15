Novavax to Complete U.S. Vaccine Trial Recruitment in Record Time





One of the unexpected successes of the Covid-19 vaccine race, Novavax is set to complete registration of its trial in the United States in record time, bringing it even closer to order fulfillment to inoculate 50 million Americans.

The 30-year-old biotech – which has never been successful in bringing a drug to market – has nearly recruited all 30,000 participants in its U.S. trial, which began in late December, according to its chief executive, Stanley Erck.

Novavax suffered a setback with its manufacturing which meant the trial started six to eight weeks later than expected, but it caught up as participants rushed to join the trial at 115 sites in the United States. and Mexico.

The Novavax jab could be the fourth to receive emergency use authorization in the United States for Covid-19. Vaccines from BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna have already received emergency approval, while the regulator’s vaccine advisory group is due to meet to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at the end of the month.

And Erck said Novavax could overtake rivals in the race for approval as the US Food and Drug Administration plans to clear its use based on previously published UK trial data.

“Nothing has materialized yet, but it is likely that they will take a very close look at it,” Erck told the Financial Times.

advised

The UK trial found the two-stroke regimen to be 89% effective. It was 95.6% effective against the original strain of Sars CoV-2 and 85.6% against B.1.1.7, the variant first discovered in the UK.

The FDA has rejected a request to consider UK trial data in AstraZeneca’s case, ordering the company to complete trials in the US before considering a US emergency use authorization, according to people familiar with the matter. Some experts have questioned how the AstraZeneca trials in the UK were constructed, while the Novavax studies were in line with the FDA guidelines.

The UK is still likely to be the first country to approve Novavax’s vaccine, after data which Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, called “good news”. Erck said he expected many other countries to follow the UK “very, very quickly”.

In the UK, Novavax received money from the central government working group on vaccines, and in the US it received $ 1.6 billion to ramp up manufacturing, one of the biggest awards of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

advised

Novavax shares have climbed more than 4,000% in the past year, reflecting how the coronavirus has transformed his fortunes. The company has tried to manufacture vaccines for pandemic influenza and other coronaviruses such as Sars and Mers, but has never gone as far as approval.

In the past six months, it has grown from 150 employees to 700 and has had to expand its manufacturing significantly as it prepares to fulfill government orders, including 100 million doses for the United States and 60 million for the United Kingdom.

“We currently have commercial scale manufacturing at eight different factories in seven countries,” Erck said. “A year ago we had none.”

UK trial data showed Novavax’s vaccine was less effective against the strain that originated in South Africa, and the company said it was preparing for a trial of a booster or a new vaccine targeting several strains.

Erck said the company has already started studying a reformulated vaccine in primates and plans to start a human trial around the start of the second trimester.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos