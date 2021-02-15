How far behind the UK is the EU for Covid vaccination? It depends on which metric you are viewing.





The UK’s vaccination program is undeniably going well. More than 15.5 million doses have been administered, the largest of which is the first, and the government is on a schedule to protect the most vulnerable from Corona 19.

Meanwhile, according to the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, a total of less than 20 million doses have been administered in the European Union consisting of 27 member states. Block negotiated a vaccine contract for all member states and was slower to approve the jab.

But Jean Quatremer, a Brussels correspondent for the French newspaper Libration, argued in a public opinion article in The Guardian that Britain’s victory over vaccines after Brexit was not as surprising as it might seem.

1 serving v. 2 servings

He pointed out that the two vaccines the UK is using, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, require patients to receive two doses each.

Quatremer cited data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, which currently 0.81% of the UK population is fully vaccinated in two doses, which is less than 0.95% in France and 2.89% in Denmark.

In Spain, 2.14% of the population is fully vaccinated, and in Italy 2.12%.

Oxford Vaccine: The rest of the countries should follow the UK’s lead at 12-week intervals, WHO says

Quatremer also said the UK’s decision to extend the interval between administering the two doses up to 12 weeks carries some risk.

Using a metric of how many people have received two doses, some can agree that the EU is not as far as the UK as the figures initially suggest.

But the story behind the UK’s overall vaccination rate is that officials have decided to give as many first vaccinations as possible priority to provide a layer of protection to as many people as possible.

This decision took into account the picture presented by the plague here and was approved by numerous trusted officials.

Approval seal

After the pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory body says that a single vaccination provides significant protection in a short period of time, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommends the priority of primary vaccination with the consent of the four chief medical officers in the UK. I did.

The interval between administration of the two doses of vaccine was extended by up to 12 weeks.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care’s list of vaccine priorities, giving as many people as possible a first dose will have the greatest impact in reducing serious illnesses, deaths and hospitalizations, and it will also help protect the NHS. Said this would be.

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, said this was a public health decision.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a bottle of AstraZeneca vaccine during a visit to the Coronavirus Vaccine Center at the Center for Health and Wellness in Offington, southeast London (Photo: AP)

Based on everything we know about the protective label, the first dose of the vaccination process provides protection from 14 to 21 days after the first injection, and from that point seems to be sufficient to prevent hospitalization and death. Chairman of the Education and Standards Committee of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine and Pharmaceutical Medicine at Kings College London.

The second injection does not improve the protective function by slightly increasing the antibody level and the number of memory T cells, but the higher the acid is, the longer the protection is provided. .

She adds that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective in a single-dose jab, so it’s scientific nonsense to be protected from two-dose mantras.

Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacokinetics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says the priorities of vaccine doses vary greatly depending on the situation.

It is not surprising that the UK administered two doses to a lower percentage of the population than many other countries. The question that needs to be answered is what the risks would be for more than 7 million people who are not fully protected in 12 weeks. If you have not been vaccinated

No need to think

Professor Evans says it is only in part true that giving a single dose to 15 million people is a risky policy. Although we are not sure of the exact level of protection after a single dose, it is very dangerous not to immunize millions of people by prioritizing 2 doses.

We know that leaving them completely unprotected can lead to very high numbers of deaths. So it was a balance between the slightest possible risk and the absolutely high risk. Of course there is no need to think.

Professor Evans also emphasizes that the UK has made decisions in the context of having limited dosages and dosages and in the context of very high levels of serious illness and death. Circulating virus.

Other strategies are wise in places where the virus rarely circulates, such as Australia and New Zealand, he added.

Nevertheless, Britain’s decision has sparked backlash among some doctors and aroused concern among the public.

Last month, JCVI vice president Professor Anthony Harnden said there was no real evidence that a shorter interval between the two doses needed would be more effective. For the Oxford-Astra Zeneca jab, the data indicates that better protection followed a longer interval.

He also said that Modernavaccine’s data using a technique similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech jab showed 90% immunity levels for two months after a single dose.

NHS tried to reassure the public that it would boost immunity by getting a second vaccine in time.

