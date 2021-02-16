Winter Weather, Handfuls of Record Cold Across Much of Central and Southern US | Voice of America





More than 150 million people in the central and southern United States were subject to winter storm warnings or advisories on Monday, as record-breaking cold temperatures swept through the Gulf of Mexico country at the border Canadian.

The state of south-central Texas may be experiencing the worst of winter. Struck by ice storms last week that resulted in a deadly stack of 100 vehicles on a highway on Sunday, much of the state saw snow, more ice and unusually cold temperatures. The thermometer at Houstons Intercontinental Airport read 8.3 degrees Celsius early Monday, the coldest temperature in 32 years.

State power grid officials said storms and freezing temperatures blocked wind turbines on Sunday, reducing electricity production. Meanwhile, cold weather created excessive demand for energy, prompting utilities to implement DC outages.

Officials say at least 2.5 million people were without electricity as of Monday morning. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has contacted US President Joe Biden, who declared a state of emergency for Texas on Sunday, allowing US agencies to coordinate.

While forecasters say Texas and the rest of the central United States are expected to experience more record-breaking cold through Tuesday, winter weather is already moving east. Louisiana is among the states subject to a winter storm warning with snow, ice, and below zero or below temperatures already hitting much of the state.

