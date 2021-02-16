The UK is reviewing rapid testing to allow return of large gatherings.





The UK is considering rapid coronavirus testing for the entertainment industry so that large gatherings can resume later this year in situations where social distancing is impractical or uneconomical.

Government officials have confirmed that they are planning to test quickly when most of the economy resumes. One insider said, “The quick turn round test is part of our plan to bring back a large gathering.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference Monday that so-called “vaccinated passports” could be introduced for overseas travel, but would not be necessary for domestic activities such as eating out.

“Some countries will want to claim that people who come to their country have evidence of vaccination, just as they have claimed that they have been vaccinated against yellow fever in the past,” he said.

Johnson also told Sky News: “What I think we can’t have in this country – as before – is a vaccination passport that lets you go to a bar or something like that.”

The prime minister added that through rapid testing, along with mass vaccinations, it would look into the “hardest part” of which the government could not resume last year, such as nightclubs and some theaters.

I will very vigorously resist the idea of ​​a domestic vaccination passport. There will be a bloody fight

Ministers are considering a “test by ticket” plan to provide customers with a quick turn round test for Covid-19 as part of attending a concert or gig.

“These kinds of things can really help us open a larger number of things. Social distancing here affects your ability to operate in an economic way.

However, some Whitehall officials said the plan remained “in its infancy” and “this action will be part of an effort to reduce social distancing when we are in a much better place.”

One minister’s aide said: “Everyone in the government is eager to make things public, but we have to give it the confidence that it can continue. We must go one step further.”

However, the lateral flow test was plagued with doubts about its accuracy, and as long as anyone involved in the plan commented, “It won’t be perfect. We can’t give you full confidence.”

recommendation

Johnson has not completely ruled out domestic vaccination passports, but it appears to be different from what Foreign Minister Dominic Raab suggested on Sunday that it was “under review”.

Such a proposal will face fierce opposition from Liberal Conservatives. One senior Tory said that policy ministers, including health minister Matt Hancock, lower vaccine minister Nadim Ja, and Johnson himself, all oppose domestic passports.

Former minister and civil liberties activist David Davis said domestic vaccination passports would violate unstoppable British traditions and would require “their documents” to be made.

He said: “I will be very vigorously resisting the idea of ​​a domestic vaccination passport. We will stop it with all the power we have at our disposal. There will be a bloody fight.”

UK’s current national closure rules

The main limitation is messages from a firm home.

People can’t leave home and buy essential foods, medicines and other necessities and exercise with family members or others only if they can’t reasonably go to work at home. Once a day locally

Those who are clinically most vulnerable are

All universities and elementary and secondary schools are closed until the mid-February semiannual review. Vulnerable and critically ill children can still attend while child care is available.

College students must study at home by at least mid-February.

Entertainment and non-essential retail stores will be closed. Takeout service is available, but alcohol sales are not available.

Animal attractions such as entertainment venues and zoos are closed. The playground is open

Although the place of worship is open, you can only attend with your family.

Indoor and outdoor sports facilities including courts, gymnasium, golf course, swimming pool and horse riding arena are closed. Elite sports, including the English Premier League, continue

Overseas travel is only permitted for “essential” business.

More information can be found on the official government website.

