Construction of UK’s first home with hydrogen boiler and hob by April | Energy industry





The first home in the UK to be equipped with a boiler and hob powered by hydrogen rather than fossil fuel gas will be built in Gateshead by April.

Semi-independent homes in the northeast will use 100% hydrogen for heating and cooking appliances, including boilers, hobs, cookers and fires, under a new government plan that will give the public a glimpse into the homes of the future.

The government hopes to create entire hydrogen regions and even hydrogen villages by the end of the decade as part of a plan to reduce the carbon footprint of British households and become a zero carbon country by 2050.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the two houses will show how low-carbon hydrogen can change the way our homes are powered and that we will have a glimpse into the future as we build greener.

The use of fossil fuel gas for heating and cooking accounts for about 30% of UK emissions, but hydrogen combustion is no emissions and will play a key role in helping the UK achieve its climate targets by mixing or replacing gas with existing gas sources. can. totally.

Ministers are expected to formulate detailed strategies for future hydrogen use soon, which could also be used to reduce emissions in the heavy industry and transportation sector.

Hydrogen’s role in British homes is considered controversial by some energy industries who believe that using electric hobs and heat pumps is safer and more efficient.

Hydrogen is produced without contributing to climate emissions because it uses renewable energy to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen to create green hydrogen, or by separating fossil fuel gas into blue hydrogen using carbon capture technology to prevent emissions. It can be expensive to have.

Gateshead homes still operate with regular hydrogen tanks provided on-site, rather than through a local gas grid using fossil fuel gas. The world’s first homes to use green hydrogen through a local gas grid will be ahead of Scotland’s Fife by the end of next year.

