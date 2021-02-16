BT Fiber to UK Covid-19 Vaccine Center





As the UK’s vaccination program hits unexpected highs and milestones, telecommunications provider BT is helping NHS deliver the largest vaccination program in history with its engineers and IT professionals offering high-speed fiber and Wi-Fi. Revealed that it played an important role. Fi connection to immunization centers across England and Wales.

Telecom providers say the deployment of broadband networks to these sites has played an important role in achieving the NHS’s goal of providing the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups. So far, more than 15 million people have received offers.

BT is working to connect hundreds of vaccine centers over the next few days and weeks as the NHS continues to deliver primary and secondary vaccinations to the UK population.

BT has partnered with the NHS after Christmas Eve 2020 with infrastructure partner and broadband provider Openreach to connect the site within days. The company has so far connected more than 110 NHS vaccination centers to full fiber broadband and managed Wi-Fi, providing employees with ultra-fast, reliable and secure connections.

With a new vaccine center that can provide thousands of vaccines every week, BT says a stable Wi-Fi connection is essential to help NHS roll out vaccines as quickly as possible. Wireless technology is used to enable clinicians to access and update patient vaccination and medical records via secure mobile devices from any part of the building where they are working.

BT also said it prioritized linking small NHS vaccination centers across the UK with numerous sites in Wales. The company said it has provided an improved level of customer service to all vaccination centers that rely on BT, EE or PlusNet products. A dedicated 0800 number has been set up so that NHS staff can report any issues related to network services, so BT can resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Rob Shuter, CEO of BTs Enterprise business, is very proud of this active role in running and running NHS vaccination centers across England and Wales.

As an important driving force in the country, we know how important fast, reliable and secure connections are for the smooth execution of essential public services, and more important than ever.

Continue to prioritize urgent work to help NHS’ amazing front-line staff save lives and protect the public. Thanks to the BT and Openreach teams for designing new services, bringing equipment from major vendors, and often tireless efforts to get more than 100 sites up and running in just a few days.

The work with the vaccine center follows what BT did in the early days of the pandemic when BT played a role with other stationary and mobile operators in linking all eight Nightingale hospitals and mass screening centers in the UK, Scotland and Wales. Since its launch in April of last year, more than 300,000 NHS employees have benefited from unlimited data from the EE mobile network.

