Independent Report: John Penrose MP Announces Proposal to Strengthen UK Competition





John Penrose MP’s independent report presents proposals to promote competition to benefit businesses and consumers across the UK. The review considers COVID-19 and how the UK’s competitive regime could be updated at the end of the transition period. After free trade, global Brexit, the UK should aim for one of the world’s best competitive and consumer regimes, Penrose said.

John Penrose MP today (February 16) announced a proposal to update the UK competition and consumer regime.

In September 2020, Penrose was invited by the government to conduct an independent review of the UK’s competition policy to see how the UK can reform when it starts as an independent trading country and recovers better from COVID-19.

In his final report, Power to the People, Penrose recommends actions to reform UK rivals for the digital age.

Penrose offers a unique perspective in business experience, an understanding of everyday consumer issues for 15 years as a precinct MP and a long interest in the subject.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Britain’s competition laws and institutions are highly regarded around the world, but as we better recover from the epidemic and begin our lives as independent trading nations, we have a golden opportunity to strengthen its reputation.

We appreciate John Penrose’s commitment to this independent report as we consider how the UK’s competitive regime can promote and reward productivity, encourage innovation and, most importantly, provide better deals to consumers.

We will consider Johns recommendations and respond in a timely manner.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

The government continues to advocate UK businesses, as evidenced by an unprecedented 280 billion aid package for the epidemic.

As we become stronger from COVID-19, we need to intensify competition in our economy, and consumer protection will remain at the center of this important work.

In his report, Penrose outlines options to promote competition in the UK and improve consumer confidence. This includes offers to protect consumers from new kinds of leaks and to expect fair treatment, especially in online transactions.

Penrose recommends further work to strengthen and accelerate consumer and competition law enforcement.

The Penroses report complements recent government action on competition.

In November 2020, the government announced it would form a new digital market unit to oversee a pro-competitive regime for platforms, including platforms funded by digital advertising such as Google and Facebook.

John Penrose was appointed anti-corruption champion in December 2017 and reappointed in July 2019. Previously, he served as Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland office from November 2018 to July 2019. John was first elected to Weston, Worle. The town of 2005.

Prior to joining Congress, John had extensive business experience with JP Morgan (Risk Management on the Banking Field), McKinsey (Strategic Management Consulting), Thompson (Academic Book Publishing), and Pearson PLC (Managing Director of Longmans). Textbook publishing work). John also helped to discover Credit Market Analysis (posting credit data for financial companies).

