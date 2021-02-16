TREASURES-Yields retest March highs on US recovery optimism





TOKYO, Feb.16 (Reuters) – Benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest level since March Tuesday on expectations of a massive US fiscal stimulus as investors bet on an extended period of ultra-monetary policy. easy.

Optimism over vaccine deployments also supported market sentiment, pushing stocks and other riskier assets to the detriment of safe-haven stocks like Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year yields climbed to 1.250% at the start of the Asian session, reaching their highest since March 20. 30-year yields hit a one-year high at 2.0378%.

The bond market was closed Monday for Presidents Day.

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of local government officials on Friday to seek support for a $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief program.

The market has fully embraced Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion stimulus outlook, and the accelerated vaccine rollout also supports further bearish price action, Westpac T-bill strategists wrote in a note on Tuesday. customer.

This should imply a push towards 1.25% and above for the 10-year bond.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened as short-term rates remained contained by expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep key rates close to zero for years to come. .

The curve steepened to 113.40 basis points, the largest yield spread since April 2017.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed the need for patiently accommodative monetary policy to bring the United States back to full employment.

Investors will look for further confirmation of this position in the minutes of the January central bank meeting, which is due to be released on Wednesday.

The view that the Fed could let the economy run hot kept inflation expectations near their highest since 2014 at 2.22%. This means that investors now estimate an average annual inflation rate of 2.22% for the next 10 years.

Demand for inflation-linked and long-term debt will be tested this week when the Treasury Department sells $ 27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $ 9 billion in 30-year Treasury securities protected against the inflation (TIPS) Thursday.

Policymakers may not do much to prevent inflation compensation from rising anytime soon if they can cheer it up, wrote Oliver Jones, senior market economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the 10-year inflation offset rise above 2.5% by the end of 2021, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to around 1.5%. (Edited by Shri Navaratnam)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos