Why Randall and Beth from This Is Us are the best





It is a universal truth that they are the best couple on television.

There are plenty of reasons to watch This Is Us. The family-centric show spans generations and certainly makes everyone cry, but for me, it was always about Beth and Randall. They are the mighty couple for the ages. NBC / via giphy.com

Look at their smiles! Captivating! Glowing! You see this couple and you immediately think “love”.

Of course, you can be skeptical. I mean, there are so many couples on This Is Us and the show gives you a good reason to cheer them all on, but the proof is in the pudding as they say. Don’t you think Beth and Randall are the best? Let me convince you. 1. They give themselves the opportunity to pursue their individual dreams. NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images

While encouraging their partner!

2. They support each other indefinitely. NBC / via giphy.com

From Randall bringing home his long lost organic daddy until when Beth decided to open her dance studio, they are still each other.

3. They really get along. Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

From day one, these two were meant to be. When he first met at Howard University, Randall was visibly smitten (though Beth needed a little more conviction). When they finally got together, it was for the long haul.

4. They hold each other up through the tough things and the good times too. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

From silly daddy jokes to intense one-on-one conversations about Randall’s sanity, Beth and Randall are always there for each other.

5. They have real, honest conversations even when they don’t want to. Ron Batzdorff / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When the going gets tough, they talk about it. It is a sign of a great partnership to listen and learn from each other and Beth and Randall certainly do.

6. They know how to laugh with each other and with each other. NBC / via giphy.com

Sure, Toby is the supposed ~ funny guy ~ and he’s excellent in his own right, but nothing makes me laugh like a lovely scene from Beth and Randall.

7. They complement each other with a T. NBCU / NBCUniversal photo bank via Getty Images

Think about all the times Beth supported Randall when his sanity wasn’t great. Plus, she’s the only one laughing at his terrible puns. They are a match made in heaven. If anything happened to them, I would be devastated.

8. They balance each other. NBC / via giphy.com

Beth and Randall are a fierce duo! When it comes to parenthood, they are always together. While we really got to see Jack and Rebecca becoming parents for the first time, it’s been Beth and Randall who have shown us time and time again that it takes constant teamwork.

9. They have a beautiful family. Nbc / NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via

Tess, Annie and Deja are constantly encouraged to be themselves. They raised three wonderful humans, which is a testament to their partnership.

10. They’ve certainly been through their ups and downs. NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images

But they nevertheless came out stronger. Of course, Jack and Rebecca have a love affair for the ages, and it’s a great story, but the amount of love and support Beth has shown Randall and vice versa from the very beginning is unmatched at My opinion.

11. Their love makes everyone cry. NBC / via giphy.com

Imagine that they are not together … it’s too much! I can not!

They are the MVPs of power couples and for all the right reasons too. What are your favorite Beth and Randall moments from This Is Us? Let us know in the comments!

