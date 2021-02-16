Welcome home: People arriving in the UK from high-risk countries start checking in at an isolated hotel.





The first guest checked in to a government-approved accommodation in the UK on Monday as part of a strong new quarantine measure to stop the entry of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus into the United States.

Under the new regulations, British nationals arriving in the UK from 33 high-risk countries, including South Africa and Brazil, must be quarantined in some hotels for 10 days at a cost of 1,750 ($2,433) per adult.

The government has so far signed contracts with 16 hotels, offering 4,963 rooms, with an additional 58,000 rooms pending, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said.

Overseas travelers who have not visited any country on the red list will still be required to quarantine at home for 10 days and complete two mandatory COVID-19 tests on the 2nd and 8th day after arrival.

As this deadly virus evolves, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock added: With the emergence of new varieties, we must go further. The rules in force today will strengthen containment systems and provide another layer of security against new strains at the border.

His remarks came one day after the UK reached its goal of getting at least one dose of COVID vaccine to 15 million people in the four most vulnerable groups. In other words, less than a quarter of the UK population currently received a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca AZN (-0.42%, Oxford University) or a vaccine made by BioNTech BNTX (-0.40% and US partner Pfizer PFE). , + 0.84%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the achievements of more than two months since Britain’s first vaccination on December 8 as an important milestone in combating the coronavirus.

The news will increase pressure for the Johnson government to clarify when places, including restaurants and pubs, can be reopened after entering the third state lockdown on January 4. Johnson is set to set his own roadmap at the closing on February 22nd. .

Reaching the 15 million vaccination threshold from a UK perspective has raised the spirit of the government’s ability to get us out of lockdown as quickly as possible, IG Group analysts wrote research notes to clients on Monday.

Mitchells & Butlers MAB (-5.08%), the largest publicly traded pub operator, said it plans to raise $350 million through stock placement to provide. A business with the certainty of the necessary funds.

According to data released last week by the British Beers and Pubs Association (BBPA), an industry trade organization, beer sales in pubs fell 56%, down 7.8 billion in 2020.

A BBPA spokesman is concerned that the situation could get worse if the Feb. 22 government recovery roadmap does not announce clarity on when our sector can reopen and measures that provide the support we need to survive until then.

