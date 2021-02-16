Avalanche deaths in western US highlight dangers | Voice of America





DENVER, COLORADO – The deaths of two Colorado men caught in avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend shows how backcountry skiers and others in The wilderness of the Rockies is at risk of triggering weak layers of snow that have created the most dangerous conditions in a decade, forecasters say.

At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States this year more than the 23 who died last winter. Typically, 27 people die each year in avalanches in the United States.

Avalanche forecasters say they have rarely seen the danger as high as it is today and that it will increase as more snow moves through the Rockies, adding weight and stress to a layer light, granular snow likely to break and trigger particularly wide slides. on steep slopes.

The main culprit is this layer of snow on the ground which fell in October. A dry November weakened it, ranging in thickness from several inches (centimeters) to several feet (meters), and despite more snow falling, it retained the consistency of granular sugar, said Dave Zinn, a weather forecaster. avalanches for the avalanche of the Gallatin National Forest. Central in southwestern Montana.

This layer is made up of large, sweet crystals that do not bond well. It is impossible to snowball it. And when it gets heavier, it becomes brittle and shatters, causing the heaviest layers to fall on top, Zinn said.

It is the weakest link in the chain. When you accumulate more snow, there’s always a spot that’s going to break, said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

This aerial photo provided by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center shows a ground crew approaching the area of ​​an avalanche in the Gallatin National Forest, Mt., February 14, 2021.

Cross-country skier Craig Kitto, 45, of Bozeman, Mont., Was fatally injured on Sunday when the slope of the forest he and a companion were climbing cracked without warning, collapsed and swept him away in a tree. The other person was not injured.

Similar conditions may have resulted in the death of David Heide, 57, a backcountry skier whose body was found Sunday in a field of avalanche debris in central Colorados County Clear Creek. In neighboring Grand County, an avalanche carried a snowmobile across a frozen lake on Sunday, and its body was found buried in the snow. A coroner is investigating.

On February 6, Utah experienced the deadliest avalanche in about 30 years when four backcountry skiers in their 20s died. Four more dug out of the 1,000-foot (300-meter) slide east of Salt Lake City.

Several factors come into play in the eruption of deaths: the snowpack, which can be affected by the displacement of windstorms and the piling of snow on weak layers; weather conditions that can change rapidly in the high altitudes of the Rockies; and the availability of public land in the western United States, where people often benefit from an easily accessible national forest.

In contrast, ski areas have long ensured that their slopes are groomed, that potential avalanches are triggered in their areas, and that nearby hinterland areas are closed before the first customers reach the lifts. mechanical. It is not uncommon for skiers in the Colorados Loveland ski area to occasionally hear a howitzer targeting endangered areas on windblown peaks approaching 3,950 meters along the Continental Divide.

Ski patrols do a lot of work to mitigate risk, Zinn said. But in the hinterland, we have to be our own avalanche experts.

Avalanche Centers in Colorado, Montana and Utah, as well as the US Forest Service National Avalanche Center, provide daily advisories on conditions and risk levels, as well as safety and training resources.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a special advisory on Monday, warning that large natural and man-made avalanches are likely.

Are people getting the message?

It’s hard to answer, Greene admitted Monday. Yesterday was tragic, a horrible thing. We do not know how many received the messages and pursued some other kind of recreation. We don’t know how many did it safely.

Take precautions

Forecasters emphasize standard precautions before heading to the backcountry:

* Have rescue equipment: a beacon, a probe to check the snow conditions, a shovel. Know how to use them.

* Check the daily forecast.

* Keep an eye out for recent avalanche activity.

* Take a guided tour.

* Don’t go it alone if possible. Make sure that only one person in your group is on exposed terrain at any given time.

The bottom line is that partner rescue is the only way to get positive results in the backcountry, Zinn said.

The cold temperatures recorded over much of the Rockies reduce your margin for error, Zinn added. If you have an accident, minor injuries become serious and severe ones become fatal with the aggravating factor of hypothermia.

Greene said that while there is adventure in the wildest parts of public land, having the freedom to go anywhere you want comes with the responsibility of taking care of yourself.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos