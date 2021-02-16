Israel EV Startup REE Creates 200 Jobs in New UK Plant





The company behind the new modular electric vehicle (EV) platform will open a facility at MIRA Technology Park in Warwickshire, creating 200 highly skilled jobs.

Israel-based REE will invest $92 million (66 million) in a new Engineering Center of Excellence as it plans to build a network of 15 integrated centers around the world. The first is scheduled to open in the United States in late 2021.

Daniel Barel, the company’s co-founder and CEO, is excited to announce another major milestone for REE to bring our technologies and products to market as we expand our global presence. This new engineering center is a state-of-the-art facility capable of accelerating validation, validation and testing and product approval.

REE has developed a new type of EV platform that claims to offer more freedom than mainstream manufacturers have pioneered. The platform can accommodate a completely flat floor, and the motor, suspension, steering and braking are all mounted on individual units in each wheel corner.

REE claims that these systems can be completely replaced in just 18 minutes, potentially significantly reducing the time required to fix or maintain critical systems. In addition, the unique design says it can be expanded to any size, giving more space inside the vehicle for passengers, cargo or battery units.

The base at MIRA Technology Park provides REE access to the testing grounds for testing, and assembly sets take place at each integration center. REE also plans to manufacture through partners such as American Axle, Mahindra and KYB in 30 countries.

The UK is expected to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2030, but some hybrid vehicles may continue to sell until 2035. Most manufacturers have already announced a range of battery electric vehicles that will arrive before the 2030 deadline. Sale.

REE COO Mike Charlton, the key drivers that have decided to build our position in the UK are the UK government’s forward-looking vision and zero emissions policy. This is perfectly aligned with REE’s goal of foreshadowing a more sustainable and greener future for our and future generations.

REE said its first technology will be available to customers by 2022.

