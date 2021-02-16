British female jazz musicians reported facing sexual harassment and discrimination | music





According to a new report, British jazz women face discrimination and sexual harassment, from requests for sex for their album covers to meetings on tokenism, maternal discrimination and musical abilities.

Edited by Dr. Sarah Raine, the Cheltenham Jazz Festival’s Keychanges presents the results of interviews with 10 notable, anonymous female jazz musicians performing at the 2019 event.

30% said they experienced sexual harassment in their careers, 90% said they experienced sexism, and the majority of respondents said that during the current Renaissance, the jazz scene in Britain is dominated by men.

One respondent said that he was already rejected by an agent who had women in books playing the same instrument. Another was that I was eliminated by the agency after pregnancy and thought that I would not return to the performance after giving birth. One person received unwanted sexual access from the owner of the place. Many women asked if they knew how to set up the equipment from men in technical roles.

There are assumptions about technology when a man picks up an instrument, and rising singer-songwriter Amahla tells the Guardian. When women do it, there is no identical assumption of abilities.

When women do it, there is no same assumption about the ability … Amahla

The eminent trumpet player and composer Yazz Ahmed recalls receiving comments on his body and being praised for playing like a man. She says jam sessions, an integral part of the jazz scene, can cause anxiety, especially for women. They are very competitive with people of a personality who want to play faster, louder and louder than each other. Women have that ability, but they are scared again because they have always been ridiculed. [Some men] Defend yourself because you don’t understand much.

Respondents to the Keychanges report said that music education, where education is dominated by men, presented an early barrier to equality. Raine found that at seven British jazz conservatoires, only 11% of the staff are women and the majority teach vocals.

As investigated by historian Sherrie Tucker, this photo is not far from the female role in jazz in the 1940s. At that time, it was expected that men would skillfully manipulate instruments, and women would play a popular version of the feminine privatized with their own voice and body.

Gender equality in music festivals was fueled by possible corrections to these barriers. The PRS for Music Foundation founded the Key Change Initiative in 2015 with the goal of joining the festival that promises gender equality on stage by 2022. Along with events in Glasgow, Hull and Manchester, the Cheltenham Jazz Festival signed the pledge. In 2017, the Cheltenhams program involved 22 female musicians, and in 2019 it increased to 63.

Inspiring the next generation… Nubya Garcia. Photo: Burak ng / Redferns

However, data from the Keychanges report revealed the limits of the program, and one woman had to stand on stage and be considered a mixed group. At best, women accounted for one-third of all musicians scheduled for the four events, especially instrument players undervalued. Women and mixed ensembles made up more than half of the Cheltenham Jazz Festival programs in 2018 and 2019, of which 44% were vocalists.

Saxophonist and band leader Tamar Osborn believes the Keychange initiative should find better ways to measure women’s visibility on the festival stage. Im being the only woman on the stage at times is countlessly great, but isn’t it sad that one woman is enough to say that there is a woman’s presence?

Raine told Guardian that overall, interviewees had fewer negative experiences than positive ones.

The most positive responses in this study came from musicians who were members of a diverse group: a network that provides support methods, referrals, and knowledge sharing. Ive worked with many inspiring female jazz musicians seeking change within the industry.

The Women In Jazz organization aims to enhance female performers by hosting events and workshops. Co-founder Louise Paley is optimistic. Keychange may not be able to solve the problem of gender equality in jazz overnight, but we support initiatives like this. They are actively working to make a positive difference in the music industry.

The representative is a key issue, Paley said. Artists who often work together [getting into] Because jazz is inspired by artists like Yazz Ahmed, Nubya Garcia and Emma-Jean Thackray who are at the forefront of jazz in England. Women’s visibility is very important to inspiring the next generation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos