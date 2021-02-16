Implantica’s RefluxStop is making progress in the UK.





-Implantica AG (publ) today announced that RefluxStop will start selling in the UK with a refund.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, February 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Implantica is strengthening its sales organization with UK sales representatives as they start selling RefluxStop with a refund in the UK. Implantica expects the UK to be an important market for the company in the future. Surgical training begins in early March as a webinar with representatives from Inselspital, Switzerland’s largest university hospital in Bern.

Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica, said, “We really look forward to starting sales with a rebate in the UK, which will accelerate if Covid-19 calms down.” “At this stage we are focusing on NHS Hospital (Public Health). We plan to collect standard treatment data from the registry for RefluxStop ready and ready to market, including a web-based data collection system.”

Implantica Information

Implantica is a medical technology group dedicated to bringing advanced technologies into the body. Implantica’s flagship product, RefluxStop, is a CE marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that can trigger a paradigm shift in anti-reflux therapy backed by successful clinical trial results. Implantica has also developed a broad pipeline of patented protection products with a focus on eHealth inside the body and partly based on two platform technologies. EHealth Platform designed to monitor a wide range of health parameters, control treatment inside the body, and communicate with caregivers. A wireless energy platform designed to wirelessly power remotely controlled implants through intact skin. Implantica was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (tick: IMP A SDB). For more information, please visit www.implantica.com.

