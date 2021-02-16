Market outlook: UK asset preference, Deliveroo IPO gaze, bitcoin re-recorded and yield steep





Risk on rally due to reflation trading

Bitcoin Highs, Sterling Heading To $1.40

UK assets preferred, Deliveroo IPO eyes

25-year-old security guard Salvador Bergara took a personal loan of $20,000 for 11% to buy GameStop stock for $234. He still owns debts on shares and loans worth 52.40. It’s not a pretty story and it highlights why it’s so important not to get caught up in fashion, social media, and crowd madness. It could be worse. Vergara lives at home, has plenty of time to pay off his loan, and hasn’t touched $50,000 in index funds. And the GME can still be sweet.

Yesterday I read an article saying that Elon Musk currently controls a quarter of all satellites orbiting Earth. Now, with all the wacky cryptocurrency tweets and market overturns and running some of the world’s most valuable car companies, we need a question or two as to whether it would make sense to allow marijuana-smoking Mars colonial dictators to protect such information. . An important global strategic asset. By next year, Musk will be able to control half of its satellites in space, equal to the number of planned Starlink missions. Musk Space X has already said that it will not recognize international law when settling on Mars, but here on Earth is there any kind of law against the enormous private monopoly that rules the sky? Investing in space is starting to get really interesting.

Bitcoin, which has little to do with space, except that Tesla owns a bit north of $1.5 billion, but will probably be the currency of the Musk Mars settlement, hits a new all-time high overnight and lures the $50,000 marker. I did. Increasing corporate support for cryptocurrency has made it a very different market from 2017. Currency printing and dollar depreciation are also factors.

London could enjoy a boom in cannabis listings today with Kanabo, following MGC Pharmaceuticals last week. Last year’s decision by the FCA allows medical marijuana companies to go public in the UK, creating a major European trading hub for cannabis companies that are now dominated by Toronto and New York. See the latest news features on London’s IPO comeback.

FTSE and sterling were shocked by the day because their UK assets were favored thanks to the UK’s successful vaccination launches, which in turn boosted sentiment for the UK economy nicely. Vaccinations are already reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Pound was one of the major beneficiaries as the vaccine looks likely to start the economy in the second quarter we hope for. GBPUSD hit a three-year high of 1.3950 overnight after breaking through 1.39 and is now expected to break above 1.40. EURGBP fell further to 0.870, which has not been seen since May of last year. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 surpassed 2.5% off the 100pt range in February, hitting a peak in nearly a month, hitting 6,750 points, the highest since January 14th. London stocks rebounded in early Tuesday trading, and the immunization program was successful.

US futures are trading higher as stock markets catch up with widespread risk rally in Europe and Asia after Monday’s President’s Day break. The Dow rose about 200pts and the S&P 500 hit a record high. The March Vix futures also rose above 25 as warned earlier. The rise of Vix and stocks together is a potential danger signal for a future reversal.

Market participants are once again betting on steeper yield curves, higher interest rates and higher inflation. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are nearly annual highs of more than 1.2%, while the five-year break-even point is something we haven’t seen in nearly 10 years. The 2s10s spread was 1.12%, the highest in four years. This should be a major headwind for periodic stocks. The Jefferies Macro Team has pointed out many circulating winners, including Analog Devices, Boeing, Deere & Co, Nvidia, and JPMorgan, with a vaccine-led recovery that will deliver the strongest rebound in 40 years to the US economy.

Five-year break-even inflation continues to surge

In the UK, the deal led the bill for the FTSE 350 on Monday by National Express, WH Smith, Hammerson, Cineworld, TUI, FirstGroup, SSP and easyJet. Banks also had a great day with Lloyds + 5%. I think you should carefully group all your reopening stock into one basket. IAG is a different beast than Lloyds.

Deliveroo, backed by Amazon, is said to plan to launch the long-awaited IPO process as early as March 8. The company will get a lot of attention from investors both on the institutional and retail side. And that will mark another strong list of skills for the London market. Deliveroo was valued at about $7 billion after completing a $180 million fundraising last month. As the restaurant had to close, Deliveroo emerged as the winner of the plague. It also entered into a grocery store by entering into several deals with supermarkets, expanding its space and reaching new demographics. Next boss, Lord Wolfson, recently joined the board and this is bound to be positive. It can also be pointed out that Deliveroo sees partnerships with Waitrose, M&S, WM Morrison, and more as more than a closed era. The background is structurally positive for the delivery app, but the competition is fierce. JustEatTakeaway.com recently announced plans to invest even more in London and its own courier network to acquire Deliveroo and other rivals. The valuation seems to have increased, but there is a good reason. We know that investors continue to pay premiums for growth and Deliveroo can offer it with lunch. The UK market is ticking all three boxes with new products, growth and technology Deliveroo, as the recent stock market debuts of The Hut Group and Moonpig have demonstrated.

Platinum prices hit a six-year high, investing in increasing industrial demand this year as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Spot prices are still trading at discounted prices for palladium and gold, but hit $1,300 which hasn’t been seen since September 2014. This means a remarkable turnaround in the depths of the market panic when the price hit $550 last year, and the current price is YTD + 20%. Platinum prices will continue to rise through 2021 and seasonally this is generally a good time for metals, but you should keep the gains you’ve earned over the past six weeks. In the case of platinum, decisively, the transition to green energy (facilitated by President Biden) and its role in the future hydrogen economy should provide ongoing support for prices. Meanwhile, growing industrial and investment demand is approaching a market that is currently slightly undersupplied, putting additional upside pressure in the short term. Industrial demand is well-supplied, but investors’ interest is pushing the balance back into the deficit. Platinum is like a canary in a coal mine for commodity prices, and many believe it is set up for a long bull cycle.

Chart: Oil price rose back to WTI over $60 and Brent oil price of $63.

The fact that the relative strength index is pointing to a significant overbought condition and price action suggests that the consolidation phase is underway, but it is still too early to say that it is the end of the long-term uptrend triggered by a candle sweeping bullish outside of November 2.

Neil Wilson is a Senior Market Analyst at Markets.com.

