Coronavirus in the United States: The United States just experienced its lowest number of daily cases since October. But here’s why experts are still worried





US statistics now reflect more encouraging trends.

California, one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic, reported its smallest daily increase in cases since early November. This comes against a background of steadily declining not only new infections, but also hospitalizations and deaths.

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported a drop in infection and hospitalization rates, saying the state has now passed a “post-vacation surge.”

“If we are able to maintain the momentum in a positive direction by practicing safe behaviors at the individual level, as well as continuing to immunize New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, we will be able to reach the light at ending the tunnel faster than expected and finally returning to some normalcy in our lives, ”Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

It is good to see the Covid-19 numbers moving in the right direction. But the numbers are still high.

And experts fear that if Americans let their guards down – especially now with variants in circulation – there could be another push ahead. of the busiest for air travel for over a month, with more than 4 million passengers since Thursday.

“The only thing that worries me now is that we have this British variant … and it seems to be accelerating in the United States”, Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, CNN told CNN on Monday.

Data from the CDC shows that more than 1,100 cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant – first detected in the UK – have been reported in the US. The agency has previously warned that the strain will grow rapidly in early 2021 and likely become the predominant variant by March.

“New cases are now declining, below 100,000 new confirmed cases per day, which is great news,” Hotez added. “But I’m afraid we’re starting to see a rise again.”

Weather adds another challenge to vaccination plans

And as authorities work to get more Americans vaccinated, winter storms are now delaying the process in parts of the country.

In Texas, Dallas County officials said they were closing the Fair Park vaccination site until Wednesday due to bad weather.

“We understand the urgency of administering second doses of the vaccine, but we also need to balance human safety,” officials said in a press release. “As soon as we can safely reopen, we will.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said mass immunization campaigns scheduled until Friday have been canceled due to extreme weather conditions which “make driving dangerous and threaten the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. “.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said if the weather “is going to slow down our vaccinations,” he hopes the state can make up for the delays next week.

The storms have caused disruption as states continue to face other vaccine-related challenges, including a supply shortage and distribution inequalities.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Monday that while progress on vaccine reluctance and equity among members of the Latin American community was “encouraging,” the state still saw a “substantial disparity. in the administration of vaccines between Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities ”.

He added that the state still needed more supplies from the federal government in order to meet growing demand.

“When we get to that point where we can increase the supply and we have that supply, we need people to be comfortable taking the vaccine,” the governor said.

Most children are in red zones as per CDC school reopening guidelines

As vaccines catch up, many parts of the country continue to experience high levels of Covid-19 transmission.

In fact, about 89% of children live in a county considered a red zone under the CDC’s new school reopening guidelines, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.

Red communities, or “high transmission”, are defined by the CDC as counties where there have been at least 100 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population or a positivity test rate of at least 10% in the past seven days.

But even in communities with high transmission, the agency says its new guidelines provide strategies for schools to continue learning in person.

“At all levels of community outreach, the strategy offers options for in-person instruction,” a CDC spokesperson told CNN in an email Monday. “This is not the case that we are saying that schools that are currently open should close because they are in counties in the“ red. ”Our recommendation is that schools located in red zones may in fact provide one. in-person teaching, provided they strictly enforce cases of mitigation and monitoring in the school community. ”

The agency’s guidelines, released on Friday, focus on five key Covid-19 mitigation strategies: universal and correct wearing of masks; physical distancing; hand washing; cleaning of facilities and improvement of ventilation; and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine. It also offers different strategies depending on the degree of transmission in the surrounding community.

Some experts have also said that vaccinating teachers should be essential for a return to the classroom. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky recently told CNN that while she advocates for teachers to receive their vaccines, “we don’t think this is a prerequisite for schools to reopen.”

On Monday, two more states – Alaska and North Dakota – began allowing all or some teachers and school staff to start receiving their vaccines, bringing the total to 28 states plus Washington, DC.

Cheri Mossburg, Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Maria Cartaya, Amanda Watts, Rebekah Riess, Keith Allen, Pete Muntean, Yon Pomrenze, Evan Simko-Bednarski, Elizabeth Stuart, Michael Nedelman and Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

