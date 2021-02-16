FRP Announces Appointment of Two New Directors in London





Business advisory firm FRP has strengthened its restructuring advisory team by hiring two new directors. Robert Wheeldon and Tony Sturge bring over 30 years of experience to the company.

With over 60 partners and more than 400 employees, FRP Advisory is one of the UK’s largest independent business advisory firms specializing in corporate restructuring, corporate finance, forensic services, pension advisory and debt advisory. Operating from 20 offices across the UK and Scotland, the company provides restructuring, corporate finance, debt advisory, forensic accounting and pension services to clients across the country.

FRP is expected to expand its business in 2021, and the company has appointed two new directors to its London office, especially as the restructuring line is expected to increase rapidly due to the ongoing pandemic. Robert Wheeldon and Tony Sturge bring more than 30 years of experience to the company and have been added to the team that has enjoyed continuous growth since hiring many senior positions in recent months.

David Hudson, FRP’s partner, said of their arrival: “Investing in talent has always been a key part of our business, so we are excited to invite experienced professionals like Robert and Tony to the team. Both of them have been working in the industry with different competencies for many years, so they undoubtedly provide extensive knowledge that will enhance support for our customers.”

Wheeldon spent 20 years with Deloitte, the Big Four company. There, he led the company’s disputed bankruptcy team for five years, dealing with numerous personal and corporate bankruptcy cases. He most recently spent two years as a consultant at the Royal Bank of Scotland Business.

Sturge likewise spent more than 10 years at Deloitte. He has worked for almost 5 years as an assistant director specializing in restructuring services in the company’s corporate finance department. He has spent the past two years working as a Certified Complaint Reviewer at the Royal Bank of Scotland, primarily with complex investigations, tracking undisclosed assets, and skills related to corporate restructuring and resolving personal bankruptcy issues related to the identification of recovery claims against various parties. .

Hudson added, “These commitments come at a time of uncertainty for many companies in the UK and will reinforce the team’s efforts to help clients navigate the post-epidemic environment by providing honest and clear guidance to tackle complex situations.” .

At the turn of the year, FRP announced three new directors in the UK. The employee was also involved in the restructuring of the company and in the field of forensics.

