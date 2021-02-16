Dollar stuck at 3-week low as US quick recovery bets fade





A 10 note is seen next to a US dollar bill.

Matt Cardy | Getty Images

The US dollar held on to a three-week low on Tuesday as traders unwound some of their bullish bets on the outlook for the US economy after weak survey data last week.

American consumer sentiment fell unexpectedly in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below $ 75,000, according to a University of Michigan survey. A separate Reuters survey showed slower job growth in the coming months. and

As a result, a Citigroup economic surprise index for the United States fell to its lowest level since early January and was just below an eight-month low, suggesting that hopes for a rapid economic recovery in the United States could be stretched.

“Until the middle of last week, I was receiving tons of research on the US economic rebound and the strength of the dollar and some of these positions could be unwound,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency and dollar research. raw materials at Commerzbank.

Against a basket of rivals, the greenback weakened 0.2% to 90.13, its lowest level since January 26. It has fallen 1.5% in the past eight trading sessions.

The last dollar weakness was more noticeable as it was against a larger backdrop of rising US Treasury yields, a factor that previously supported the greenback.

The dollar selling mood also dragged on the safe haven Japanese yen, which fell from its 200-day moving average against the dollar and hit multi-year lows against the euro, aussie and the Swiss franc.

Sterling, extended its earnings to $ 1.3946, its highest level since April 2018, as Britain rolls out its vaccination program to the next target groups. The currency gained almost 3% from the lows in early February.

“Things right now reflect greater comfort with the story of a synchronized global recovery, which is why we are seeing a weaker dollar,” Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said. .

The euro rose 0.3% to $ 1.2166 to re-test recent resistance at that level. Rising oil prices took the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone to multi-week highs.

The Chinese yuan slipped 0.1% to 6.4132 per dollar after the Financial Times reported that Beijing was exploring restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals in order to hurt US companies that use them.

The dollar traded near lows against other currencies. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a one-month high of $ 0.7802 and the kiwi hit a five-week high at $ 0.7257.

