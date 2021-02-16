Most British pubs were unable to reopen under the April Beer Garden plan, according to the industry | Hospitality industry





With a tentative plan to allow beer garden services from April, more than half of the pubs will not reopen, and the rest will be affected by the weather, industry trade agencies said.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) says that 29,000 pubs, which account for about 60 percent, do not have enough gardens or outdoor spaces to greet drinkers without the need to open up indoor spaces.

The prediction comes from speculation that the government will allow pubs to welcome outside guests starting in April, easing pressure on the sector hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

BBPA is pursuing permits to serve indoor customers as soon as non-essential stores reopen. It is said that around 75% of pubs have outdoor space, but only 40% can open if indoor movement restrictions persist. Most of what can be opened said it would not be broken due to logistics problems and unpredictable April weather.

BBPA’s Chief Executive Officer Emma McClarkin said that even if some pubs try to open outdoors in April only, heavy rain will be all that is needed.

For many bars, the garden is in the back, and the only way to access the garden is through the inside. Of course, toilet facilities must still be provided.

We propose to question governments thinking about this and to consult with us as a related field.

The trading agency estimates that the continued restrictions on indoor services will only make 17% of UK pub capacity available, resulting in a loss of 1.5 billion in sales compared to the usual.

The BBPA said that bars that can only be partially opened will need ongoing government subsidies.

We urge the government to open pubs inside and out when retail stores that are not required are also open. Until then, the vaccine will be distributed to more than millions of people, and you can open a bar while continuing to follow the world’s best standards in good hygiene measures, guidelines and social distancing.

Until then, the government must do its best to support our sector until the deal starts properly in the upcoming budget.

Guardian approached the government for comment.

