Oil prices soar as deep freeze shuts down U.S. oil wells, dampens refineries





The silhouette of an oil pump is seen at sunset.

Pramote Polyamate | Getty Images

Oil prices rose Tuesday as a cold front shut down wells and refineries in Texas, the largest crude-producing state in the United States, the largest oil producer in the world.

Prices also rose when Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi Group said it hit Saudi Arabia’s airports with drones, raising supply issues at the world’s largest oil exporter. , and optimism for a global economic recovery in the context of accelerated deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brent slipped 22 cents to $ 63.08 a barrel, after hitting its highest level since January 2020 in the previous session.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures gained 54 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 60.01 a barrel. The WTI did not work out on Monday due to a US federal holiday. Prices will stabilize at the close of trading on Tuesday.

“The unexpected break in US supply provides another short-term price recovery bridge that likely lifted oil prices to a level where markets were ultimately heading, but just a little faster than expected,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi. Tuesday.

Cold weather in the United States shut down oil wells and refineries in Texas on Monday and imposed restrictions on pipeline and crude oil operators.

The rare deep freeze prompted the state’s electricity providers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving nearly 3 million homes and businesses without power.

Texas produces about 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to 31 refineries, most from all U.S. states, according to Energy Information Administration data, including some of the nation’s largest.

In the Middle East, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Monday it had struck Saudi Arabia’s Abha and Jeddah airports with drones.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early Monday morning that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis into the kingdom.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for emergency use, expanding access to the relatively inexpensive vaccine in developing countries .

