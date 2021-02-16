Did Brexit affect UK exports to Europe? – Channel 4 news





Did UK exports decline across channels thanks to Brexit?

Earlier this month, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) revealed that cargo shipments to the EU through UK ports were down 68% in January 2021 compared to January 2020.

The government triggered the act by taking unusual steps to refute the claims made by the trade association point by point.

However, the cabinet’s response appears to admit that cargo traffic fell due to Brexit and that trucks crossing from England to France were empty, not for export.

The government has provided new numbers.

Is the UK really facing sluggish exports to the EU?

analysis

In an open letter to Michael Gove, the minister responsible for the Brexit emergency plan, the RHA said: We are constantly collecting information from proposals from international carriers that have reduced cargo loading to the EU by 68%.

RHA did not provide detailed figures for FactCheck, which were taken from a snapshot survey of RHA International Transport members for Week 3 of January 2021 compared to a typical state in 2020. This indicates a decrease in the number of loaded. Trucks from UK-based members going to the EU.

The idea is that the majority of trucks coming to the UK to return goods are emptied again without returning them with British goods loaded.

The concern is that this could lead to an early warning that exports from the UK to the EU will decline significantly after Brexit.

The Cabinet Office said it had been counterattacked at several points raised in the RHAsletter and did not recognize the figure of the 68% decline.

However, the department acknowledged the reaction that outbound cargo traffic through the strait appeared to have temporarily declined and that the number of cargo leaving the UK was unusually high.

New character

The Cabinet Office gave FactCheck a new number, suggesting that overall freight volumes from and to the UK fell in January but rebounded in February.

This is the number of maritime vehicles leaving England by sea.

The number of January 2021 (blue line) was considerably lower on most days than January 2020 (purple), but now you can see that the two levels are very similar.

The government said that in January 2020, total traffic was only 73% of last year, but so far in February it has increased to 98% of the level of 2021.

The government gives a number of reasons for the fall of January, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the likelihood that companies will stock up on goods in December rather than Brexit.

TheCabinet Office says: The January figures should be considered along with evidence that cargo movements increased in both directions in November and December as a result of business stockpiling. EU economic activity as a result of Covid-19.

The spokesman added: “The latest data show that overall freight flows between the UK and the EU have returned to normal levels. This was possible thanks to the hard work of traders and carriers to prepare for the end of the transition period.

Cabinet figures show a high level of compliance with new border requirements, and the government is pointing out that it has not seen long lines of trucks at the port, suggesting that internal predictions could occur in Brexit’s immediate aftermath.

Empty truck

This figure shows the number of lorries flowing in both directions, but what if more lorries return to Europe instead of loading British goods for export?

The government acknowledges that there is evidence of an increase in vacancy since Brexit, and according to French data, 50% of trucks crossing the strait from the UK to Europe were emptied in January 2021, but on average about 30%. It.

Alternate data provided by ferry operators shows that there were fewer 9-15% declines leaving the UK in January and February compared to the same period last year.

Depending on which number you use, you can find evidence that export vans declined significantly in January. However, none of the statistics cited by the government can withstand the 68% figure calculated by the RHA.

These data sources are not official statistics, most of them cannot be directly compared to each other, and in most cases the original data cannot be independently verified.

We need to get official figures for the value of foreign trade bases by March, which will show whether exports to the EU have actually declined this year.

FactCheckverdict

The government said it did not admit to RHA’s headline claims that the load on the EU has declined by up to 68% since Brexit.

However, the cabinet office released figures suggesting a decline in the number of trucks leaving the UK in January, and there is also evidence that more trucks leaving the UK on ferries to Europe than usual.

According to the figures, the overall traffic flow effectively returned to normal this month.

The government also said there was evidence that some stockpiling of exports took place in December, just before the UK left the EU, which could explain the decline in exports in January.

The government said the trade disruption did not come close to the worst-case scenario with long lines of trucks at the border.

We will have to wait later this year for official statistics showing the flow of imports and exports in terms of British pounds to see the overall impact of Brexit on trade so far.

