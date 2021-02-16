COVID-19: When will schools resume in the UK? Here’s what to expect: | UK news





Scotland announced a phased reopening of schools. Here’s what’s happening in England and across the UK.

Scotland:

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the school will be staggeringly returning from Monday, February 22nd, starting with children from first grade to third grade.

Secondary school students who need to complete real work to qualify are also accepted again from the same date, but they must be socially distant.

The first pastor of Scotland added that no other students would return before March 15th.

Sturgeon warned that bringing children back to education “may mean that the rest of us can live longer with other restrictions,” but added “this is a compromise we should be willing to do.”

To use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Sturgeon confirms’step-by-step’ return to school

England:

Boris Johnson said he hopes the government will resume English language schools on March 8th, but this will depend on cases and data showing a drop in infection rates.

He said he would let teachers and parents know when schools in England could resume “as soon as possible”. The Prime Minister is scheduled to summarize his “roadmap” for the blockade of the National Assembly on February 22nd.

Primary and secondary schools have provided distance learning to most students since early January. Children of critical workers and vulnerable children could actually go to school.

To use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

One in six may not be able to catch up with the loss of education.

GCSE, AS and A level exams are not going as planned in 2021. Instead, the teacher estimates the student’s grades.

The elementary SAT won’t be running this year, neither will the phonics or timetable tests.

The university is offering distance education.

When will the closure be lifted?

Wales:

Children between the ages of 3 and 7 (in Kindergarten to Grade 2) will return to school full-time after the half-year, which is February 22nd most state schools.

Some older students in vocational courses will also come back.

There is no set date for most other children to return.

To use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Welsh school begins a phased return

The Welsh government said it will continue to work with unions and local authorities ahead of its review on February 19th to 21st to consider whether there is a possibility to phase-in to more age groups based on the latest scientific advice.

Like the UK, schools and universities are currently open for core workers, vulnerable learners, and students who have completed required tests or assessments.

Special schools are open when possible.

The Welsh government has also canceled GCSE, AS and A levels.

Grades are determined by teachers based on evidence such as practice tests and coursework.

Northern Ireland:

Stormont Executive said preschool education settings, primary and post-primary schools will provide distance learning to students by at least March 5, 2021.

To use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

PM’optimistic but cautious’ lockdown ends

Vulnerable children and children of key workers can go to school, and special schools can be opened.

All GCSE, AS and A2 exams, required skills, BTEC and all other vocational exams to be administered in January, February, May and June 2021 will be cancelled.

It is paid directly to families whose children qualify for free school meals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos