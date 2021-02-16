The sky is not the limit. Could you be the next British astronaut?





For the first time since 2008, the European Space Agency (ESA) is looking for new astronauts and can support UK citizens of all classes.

After an intensive training period that includes a three-week caving course and a real geology course, the new astronauts will make their first flight into space when deployed on the International Space Station. They will be part of the crew on their next mission to the moon through the late 2020s and 2030s.

ESA also makes special requests for candidates with disabilities to apply for astronaut reserves. The pilot project aims to open up the astronaut career path to those who have been excluded from space flight so far. Anyone who is considered short of legs, short stature, or meeting other hiring criteria may apply. ESA will invest in the necessary coordination of space hardware so that highly qualified professionals can serve as crew members in safe space missions.

The British Space Agency looks forward to the selection of the next professional British astronauts through this recruitment drive and encourages all eligible applicants to apply.

While experience in space is not required, candidates must have a master’s degree (or higher) in natural sciences, medicine, engineering, mathematics or computer science, or qualify as an experimental test pilot. English fluency is essential along with other requirements. Anyone who is suitable for the job will be pressured, calm and willing to participate in life science experiments. Past experiments have included studying the effects of microgravity on human bones and tissues.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

Being an astronaut is a dream for many, and Tim Peakes firmly put the UK on the map as a leading space travel country, showing millions of Brits on a historic mission to space in 2015 showing that it could be a reality. .

With the UK space sector receiving more government support than ever before, it is time for a new generation of British astronauts to answer this call to continue working with our European partners to push the boundaries of science and exploration even further.

In 1989, Helen Sharman became the first British astronaut when selected for the British/Soviet Union mission Juno. In May 1991, the shaman spent 8 days in space and became the first female astronaut to visit the Mir space station.

Tim Peake was the first person to be recruited from the UK through the ESA Astronaut Program in 2009, and he and five other applicants from the UK were at the final stage of the application process. In 2015, Tim lived and worked on the International Space Station for six months and was the first British astronaut to participate in spacewalks.

British ESA astronaut Tim Peake said:

In the years and decades to come, space exploration will become even more exciting as it returns to the moon and travels further to Mars. For space missions to be successful, highly motivated people from different backgrounds must combine skills and work as a team. The next generation of British citizens can offer a lot to the world. So I would like to encourage all those who wish to take this opportunity to push the boundaries of their possibilities to become part of the ESA group of future space pioneers.

The astronaut position is just one of the career paths possible in the UK space industry, and employs approximately 42,000 employees in a variety of roles ranging from aerospace engineer, satellite engineer, research scientist to entrepreneur and lawyer. Anyone who meets the criteria for becoming an astronaut can submit a complete application online through the ESA recruitment website.

Applications open on March 31st and remain open for 2 months until May 28th. Then there will be a 17-month screening, psychological, practical, psychological examination, medical selection, and two interview selection processes until the final applicant is appointed and announced in October 2022.

The British Space Agency has been a member of the ESA Human Exploration Program since 2012, and participation is not affected by Brexit.

The UK space industry’s total revenue is 14.8 billion, and its contribution to GDP is expected to increase as the government promotes investment in space-related activities. The British Space Agency is leading a major program to support the UK’s first space launch, pioneer satellite innovation, and foster space hubs across the Commonwealth.

