Andrew Cuomo controversy, storms delay shooting, US cases drop: What to know about Covid-19 for Tuesday





He now faces bipartisan calls for an investigation and limitations on his executive powers after a senior official said the administration delayed releasing data on deaths of residents of long-term care facilities due to concerns about a possible federal investigation by the Trump administration, during a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump personally threatened Cuomo, reports Paul LeBlanc.

At the heart of the matter is whether New York could have better avoided the state’s 46,000 deaths, the second-highest total of any U.S. state to date, and whether the decision to return the recovering residents from hospitals to nursing homes increased infections. among vulnerable elderly residents.

The revelations undermine Cuomo’s reputation as a straight shooter, sharpened at daily press conferences last spring as Covid-19 was unleashed in New York City. His communicative approach offered a stark contrast to Trump’s lies and false assurances that the virus was under control and would go away, Lauren del Valle and Eric Levenson report.

Cuomo defended his administration’s lack of transparency on Monday. He acknowledged, however, that a “vacuum” of facts allowed disinformation to seep in because requests for data were put on the back burner as health officials dealt with the immediate pandemic crisis. He stressed that there was no connection between nursing home issues and his emergency powers, and his Covid-19 lawsuits are only meant to protect the public. “These are public health decisions,” he said. “These are not local political decisions, and they must be made on a public health basis.”

YOU ASKED. WE HAVE ANSWER

Q: Are US winter storms affecting the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccination?

A: Vaccine distribution to states and cities across the United States is slowing due to winter storms that left more than a third of the continental United States with sub-zero temperatures on Monday.

Harsh winter conditions have triggered emergency declarations in at least seven states, including Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas.

Here are the places and states that have delayed or postponed vaccine distribution so far: Submit your questions here. Are you a health worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you are facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT IS IMPORTANT TODAY

WHO gives green light to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday for emergency use, meaning it can be deployed worldwide through COVAX, a coalition that aims to distribute vaccines to the poorest countries. The vaccine is a key weapon in the fight against the virus in low- and middle-income countries because it is cheaper and easier to transport and store than some of the other candidates.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , said the list was for “two versions” of the same coup. He explained that this was because the vaccine was made by two different producers – AstraZeneca-SKBio and the Serum Institute of India – therefore requiring separate reviews and approvals, as they are made in different production plants.

Ambulance teams report drop in Covid calls in hard-hit Wales as vaccine rollout accelerates

Wales once had the distinction of being home to some of the worst affected areas of the UK, which itself has one of the worst death rates in the world. But last Friday he had a new goal: to complete its vaccine rollout to the most vulnerable ahead of schedule – with greater effectiveness than the already fast UK. Some are wondering if vaccines could play a role – finally – in lowering elderly patients in need, report Nick Paton Walsh, Jo Shelley and Christian Streib.

United States just saw its lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases since October

The United States recorded 64,900 new infections on Sunday, the lowest figure since October. Last month, reported infections exceeded 200,000 per day, reports Christina Maxouris.

While encouraging, experts warn the numbers are still high and people shouldn’t let their guard down because there could be another wave with new variants in circulation. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid travel if they can, over the weekend more than 4 million people have flown since Thursday. And as authorities work to get more Americans vaccinated, winter storms are now delaying the process in parts of the country.

ON OUR RADAR

Eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have made a full recovery after contracting Covid-19 last month. Peru’s foreign minister resigned as government officials were secretly getting vaccinated before the country even started handing out doses to health workers. The first black woman to lead the World Trade Organization said ‘it would prioritize fair trade and equal access to Covid. 19 vaccines. A study has found that bars and Covid-19 safety rules do not mix, despite guidelines from the government and bar owners implementing safety measures. After black-owned businesses shut down at disproportionately high rates last year, civil rights activists and business leaders are calling on the Biden administration to include targeted funding for black entrepreneurs in the upcoming Covid-19 relief program.

TOP TIP

The giant winter storm in the United States left more than 5 million people without electricity, creating another potentially dangerous situation for millions of Americans who are sheltering due to the pandemic and generally do not experience freezing temperatures.

When people try to stay warm without electricity, they run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when using unconventional heat sources such as stoves, grills, or generators. Here’s what you need to know and do to stay safe and warm during the cold snap.

PODCAST OF THE DAY

“No one wants to experience side effects, but I can safely say that they shouldn’t alarm you or be a reason, in any way, to avoid the vaccine.” – CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta

In today’s episode, Dr. Gupta answers listeners’ questions about the vaccine, from new distribution routes to the question everyone is concerned about: what am I allowed to do now. that I received my vaccines? Listen now.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos