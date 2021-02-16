COVID-19: An additional 799 coronavirus deaths and 10,625 cases in the UK-more than 15.5 million people received their first vaccination and | UK news





Another 799 COVID-related deaths and 10,625 additional cases were reported in the UK over the past 24 hours, according to government data.

This is a decrease in 1,052 deaths and 12,364 cases recorded last week.

A total of 230 deaths and 9,765 infections were reported yesterday. However, it is important to note that figures can vary significantly at the beginning of the week due to delays in reporting from the weekend.

A total of 118,195 people died within 28 days of being positive for COVID-19.

In total, 4,058,468 people have been identified with COVID infection since the epidemic began.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,576,107 people received the first coronavirus vaccination after a daily increase of 275,956 people, and 546,165 people overall got their second jab.

The figures were reported on Tuesday as the Office of Statistics (ONS) announced that weekly coronavirus-related deaths declined for the first time since Christmas in the UK and Wales.

The same ONS data also found an increase in antibodies across the UK, which is believed to show a positive impact of the vaccination campaign.

In the week ending February 5, deaths mentioned in death certificates of COVID-19 were 7,320, down 13% from 8,433 deaths the previous week.

The presence of antibodies indicates that people have previously been infected with the virus or have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson, who is expected to unveil the UK’s decontainment roadmap next week, will use data like this to make a decision.

He will specifically examine the impact of the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine releases.

As part of this plan, the Prime Minister said he hopes to resume schools in England from March 8.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a phased school reopening would begin from Monday, but the closure will continue until at least March.

She also warned that a return to “100% normality” would be impossible in the near future.

Mrs Sturgeon told MSP, “We are choosing to take at least some children back to school using the very limited headroom we currently have, because children’s education and well-being is our top priority.” .

“But being able to put children back into education could mean that the rest of us can live longer with different restrictions.”

