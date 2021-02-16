China overtakes the United States as Europe’s largest trading partner





The port of Le Havre, in northwestern France, on January 21, 2021.

SAMEER AL-DOUMY | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON China dethroned the United States last year to become Europe’s largest trading partner for the first time, data from the European Statistics Office showed.

The European Union’s exports to China increased by 2.2% last year and imports by 5.6%. By comparison, exports to the United States fell 8.2% and imports fell 13.2%. The latest figures, released Monday by Eurostat, show that China now plays an even bigger role in the performance of European economies.

“The reason behind this is clearly the fact that China / Asia is the only region to experience a nice V-shaped recovery,” ING Germany economist Carsten Brzeski told CNBC on Tuesday.

China, where the first cases of Covid-19 were reported, has not suffered severe social restrictions a second time as has been the case in many European countries.

The current crisis leaves us with no choice but to work hand in hand with our global partners, including China.

Valdis Dombrovskis

European Trade Commissioner

As a result, the Chinese economy is behaving a little closer to pre-Covid levels compared to other parts of the world, where restrictions still weigh on activity. China is expected to register the second-highest growth rate in the world in 2021, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

“Looking ahead, the importance of China for European trade is also a clear dilemma,” said Brzeski, adding that “Europe will find it difficult to make choices” between trade with China and China. technological assistance to the United States.

The US and EU clashed with Beijing over 5G and technology transfers when a government asks foreign companies to share their technology in exchange for market access. At the same time, Washington and Brussels are also concerned about human rights in China.

The “risk is that the trade-off and the balance between the two hamper future growth,” Brzeski said.

However, the European Union appears ready to strengthen its economic ties with China. The two reached a new investment deal in December aimed at making it easier for European companies to operate in China.

The deal, which appeared to have been rushed ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in late January, prohibits China from cutting off access or introducing new discriminatory practices in manufacturing and some service sectors.

At the time of the announcement, European Trade Chief Valdis Dombrovskis said: “The current crisis leaves us with no choice but to work hand in hand with our global partners, including China.”

“By coming together, we can recover more quickly economically and move forward in areas of mutual interest such as trade and investment relations,” he said in a statement.

The deal has yet to be approved by EU lawmakers, some of whom criticize the Chinese government and are reluctant to sign it.

