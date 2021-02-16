Latest news on cases, vaccines and stimuli





Biden extends more relief to owners

Young man at home paying his bills online

AleksandarNakic | E + | Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday offered homeowners struggling amid Covid new relief programs.

Those with government backed mortgages will have more time to delay their monthly payments as well as better protection against foreclosure.

Wondering what relief is available and if you qualify? Here’s what we know so far.

Annie nova

White House increases weekly vaccine supply to states to 13.5 million

The Biden administration will send 13.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per week to states going forward, up from 11 million last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

The White House will also double the number of doses sent directly to retail pharmacies, Psaki said, up from 1 million last week. This partnership with pharmaceutical companies began last week, when the doses were shipped to 6,500 stores across the country. Psaki said the administration hoped to eventually expand the program to 40,000 stores.

The administration announced gradual increases in the amount of vaccines distributed each week while opening up new distribution channels such as pharmacies, community health centers, and federally-run immunization centers. After a slower-than-expected initial rollout of the vaccine, many states now say the federal government’s lack of supply is the biggest constraint.

Wants fire

Repeated layoffs increased during pandemic

Repeated layoffs have escalated in recent months, signaling unstable work prospects for many Americans and hinting at deep pain in the job market.

Nearly 2 in 3 workers who started collecting unemployment benefits in October have received them at least one more time since April, according to a new paper by economists at the University of Chicago and the JPMorgan Chase Institute.

This can happen if workers are called back to a job during the summer but are laid off again in the fall, for example. In California, 96% of new jobless claims from accommodation and food service workers are due to repeated layoffs.

At the same time, episodes of long-term unemployment are also increasing across the country.

Greg Iacurci

Quest Diagnostics Doubles Genetic Sequencing to Find Covid Variants

A Quest Diagnostics request form is displayed for a photograph at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, USA.

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics said it has doubled the amount of genetic sequencing it does in an effort to track new coronavirus mutations and variants.

The company announced last month that it was helping the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track new variants of the virus in the United States by sequencing more samples from across the country. The company was now sequencing 2,000 samples per week, up from 1,000 per week when the partnership was announced, the company said.

Quest also noted that it continues to expand its testing capacity to provide services to businesses, schools and elsewhere that may wish to reopen large-scale testing.

“Although demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests has recently declined, the spread of more infectious variants and the loosening of restrictions in parts of the country could lead to a new wave of cases,” Quest said in a statement. “In addition, COVID-19 testing continues to play an important role in the response to the pandemic.”

Wants fire

Moderna plans to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March, including 300 million in July

A Moderna vaccine (COVID-19) is seen at the LA Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, United States, February 10, 2021.

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Moderna plans to deliver 100 million doses of its two-dose coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of March, according to a company update.

The company will provide an additional 100 million doses by the end of May and finalize its deal with the United States for 300 million doses by the end of July, he said.

The update comes after President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration had reached deals with Pfizer and Moderna for 200 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the US total to 600 million. Because vaccines require two doses, a total of 600 million doses would be enough to inoculate 300 million Americans.

Moderna has so far supplied 45.4 million doses of its vaccine to the United States.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Vaccine rollout is key to everything global markets and economy this year, says strategist

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, told CNBC that immunization data is so important because it will give us an indication of when global economies can reopen and when we can see the recovery everyone is waiting for. .

Presidents Day Holiday Boosts Air Travel, But Passenger Numbers Still Lower Than Last Year

The Presidents Day holiday drew more air travelers, with the number of Transportation Security Administration airport checks topping one million a day on Thursday and Friday, the highest number since the start of January.

Despite the rise, testing volumes are still less than half of last year’s levels as the pandemic continues to depress demand for air travel.

Southwest Airlines said leisure demand improved in February compared to January and expects an even larger increase in March from this month, warning that business travel and bookings , in general, are always depressed.

The carrier expects its operating revenue this month to be down 65% to 70% from a year ago, compared to an earlier forecast of sales down 75% from a year over year. He predicted a 20% to 30% drop in March revenue from last year with 15% capacity.

Leslie Josephs

New Orleans closes bars for Mardi Gras

The Kraken House Float, on Memphis St., Lakeview, is one of thousands of people in the New Orleans area decorated to celebrate Mardi Gras in Louisiana, United States on February 7, 2021.

Kathleen Flynn | Reuters

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell closed all bars in the city from the Friday leading up to Mardi Gras to Fat Tuesday itself, citing concerns about the coronavirus, NBC News reported.

Cantrell said on Feb.5 that alcohol sales would not be allowed in the French Quarter, even at liquor stores, and take-out drinks were banned for all five days. Parades and large gatherings were already banned, according to NBC News, and masks and social distancing are needed.

“We had already bought all of our food and drink supplies … and we had the rug pulled out from under us at the last minute,” said Beaux Church, manager of Caf Lafitte in Exile, Good Friends Bar and Rawhide 2010 Any bar owner would have been much better off with at least two weeks’ notice. “

Officials said the restrictions were necessary to avoid a repeat of Mardi Gras 2020, which drew more than a million people to New Orleans to celebrate Carnival and unknowingly contributed to the outbreak and enabled hospitals across the city to reach capacity, NBC News reported.

Some residents enjoyed this year’s celebrations by creating extravagant floats to replace the usual parade floats, reports Rich Mendez and Adam Jeffery of CNBC.

Melody Warner

House Democrats could vote on Covid relief bill this month

CNBC’s Ylan Mui reports that Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes the House can get the coronavirus stimulus bill bill by the end of the month.

CVS results exceed expectations as it plays a bigger role with Covid vaccines

CVS Health’s fourth-quarter tax results beat Wall Street expectations, with the drugstore chain playing a bigger role with the nationwide rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

The drugstore chain said it administered about 15 million tests nationwide. It has also administered more than 3 million Covid vaccines in more than 40,000 long-term care facilities. The drugstore chain and its competitor, Walgreens, have entered into a deal with the federal government to provide injections to staff and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Comparable store sales increased 5.3% in the three-month period compared to a year earlier. They jumped 7.5% in the pharmacy division, as prescription volume increased, but were down 1.8% in the front of the store as customers skipped visits and did not need to buy as many flu and cold medicine during the pandemic.

Melissa Repko

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos