



British authorities at DUBLIN have not conducted fully functional customs and sanitation inspections on goods arriving in Northern Ireland and are not giving EU officials a vivid view as promised, European Commission Vice President Maro efovi said Tuesday.

efovi told the Irish Parliament via a video link that European authorities should have full visibility into the existing processes of the Northern Ireland Primary Border Control (BCP) at the ports of Belfast and Lan. He said it would not be practical to consider giving more flexibility to EU customs inspections as the UK requires.

efovi has engaged in ongoing dialogue with the UK to address the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of the Brexit Agreement to avoid the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and maintain a Good Friday Peace Agreement.

He said numerous failures in the implementation of the protocol’s basic obligations requiring EU officials on the ground at both ports to perform EU-compliant customs and SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) inspections at the point of entry into Northern Ireland to ship goods from the UK. Said that you have reported.

We still have very little identification. [and a] Except for living animals and plants, there are a very limited number of physical exams, he said.

The agreement also requires UK food suppliers to Northern Ireland to maintain EU labeling rules for their products and to explicitly label all items sold in Northern Ireland supermarkets. This is to prevent foods that violate EU standards from entering a single market in the block. This protocol keeps the UK member Northern Ireland within its single market, ensuring that customs inspections are not conducted at the border with the republic.

We agreed with certain packaging labels and again it didn’t work out as we agreed, he said.

efovi said the UK has failed to provide EU officials with access to online investigations and certifications for goods arriving in Northern Ireland, specifically the Customs Declaration Service (CDS).

As agreed, you need access to IT systems as the UK declared it would do so in December. We still do not have access to these real-time operations in our IT system.

As a result, the EU says there are obstacles to creating a solution to the red tape barrier that has triggered many UK manufacturers and distributors to halt shipping to Northern Ireland customers.

Despite the less burdensome declarations required to ship goods from Northern Ireland to the UK, the UK authorities are not implementing these rules, efovi said. Documents presented by the Irish Sea Ferry’s carrier must contain the information that is usually included in the export declaration. This also doesn’t happen. I can keep going, he said.

He wanted the EU to find a solution next week, and until February 24 he held an additional meeting with British Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove.

A politician from the Irish nationalist Sinn Fin party urged efovi to remain vigilant about the implementation of the Protocol in Britain.

It was a bitter Irish experience that they were fundamentally unreliable when dealing with the British, John Brady said. It is their practice to make an agreement and immediately ignore or negotiate down the main part.

