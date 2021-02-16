Israel May Not Be Part of Strategy If US Reverts to Nuclear Deal | Benjamin Netanyahu News





The US envoy said the return to the Iran deal could bar the future US-Israel strategy towards Tehran’s nuclear program.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States has suggested that his country will not engage with President Joe Biden on Iran’s nuclear program strategy if the United States reverts to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Biden made returning to the deal, which saw Tehran cut back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, a priority, saying it was a key first step in reaching new deals to strengthen and lengthen restrictions on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran has denied having searched for nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed a return to the deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 and instead imposed a campaign of maximum sanctions pressure against Iran.

While Israel was not a party to the 2015 deal, Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel Radio on Tuesday that the government may not engage with the United States on a strategy related to Iran’s nuclear program. if the Biden administration reverted to the deal.

We will not be able to participate in such a process if the new administration goes back on this deal, Erdan said.

The statement comes as Israel has increasingly suggested taking military action against Tehran for its nuclear program. The murder of an Iranian nuclear scientist in November 2020, which Tehran blamed on Israel, further heightened tensions.

It would appear that only crippling sanctions retaining current sanctions and even adding new sanctions combined with a credible military threat that Iran fears Iran could get Iran into meaningful negotiations with Western countries could ultimately come to an agreement that is really capable of preventing it from breaking through. [to nuclear arms], Says Erdan.

Biden said the United States would only return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran first reverted to its obligations under the deal, the parties of which also include China, the European Union, the France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Tehran, which has started storing and enriching uranium beyond the limits set in the deal, said Washington must take the first step by lifting sanctions.

Iranian officials have also warned that looming deadlines, including legislation that goes into effect on February 21, forcing Tehran to harden its nuclear stance if sanctions are not lifted and the June elections could mean the window to return to the agreement closes.

All leverage will be lost

During Tuesday’s interview, Erdan said if the United States returned to the deal, all of its leverage would be lost.

Essentially, by the time he removes the sanctions, the Iranians will have no real motivation to negotiate and strike a deal that is truly capable of excluding nuclear capabilities, Erdan said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who is due for re-election next month, finds himself in a difficult situation.

He has reignited harsh rhetoric against Iran but has yet to have direct communication with Biden, fueling speculation that the new administration is seeking to signal a harder line than during the Trump presidency.

The Trump administration has maintained close ties with Netanyahu and handed him several political victories, including the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The White House has denied that the delay is a snub.

